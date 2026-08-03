'I can't wait to work and learn from him' - Bernardo Silva explains why Jose Mourinho made Real Madrid transfer an easy decision

Silva has opened up on the significant role Jose Mourinho played in his decision to swap Manchester City for Real Madrid this summer. The 31-year-old midfielder, who joined the Spanish giants on a free transfer following the conclusion of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, highlighted that the opportunity to work under his legendary compatriot was a primary driver for the move.

"We've been rivals a few times, and now we're on the same side. I'm very happy because he's a coach who means so much to Portuguese football," Silva explained to Real Madrid's television channel while reflecting on his transition to the Spanish capital.

The former Monaco star emphasised that his admiration for Mourinho dates back to his childhood, making the prospect of being coached by him at the Bernabeu a unique opportunity. Silva added: "Since I was young, we've always watched his teams, and he's always put Portugal's name at the highest level. I'm very happy to begin working with him and learning from him."



