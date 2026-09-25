Aston Villa warning! Matteo Guendouzi cleared to return as UEFA reduces Fenerbahce star’s Champions League ban

Fenerbahce have secured a major legal victory off the pitch as the UEFA Appeals Body has officially moved to reduce the suspension previously handed down to former Arsenal midfielder Guendouzi. The French international was initially slapped with a heavy four-match ban following a heated altercation with supporters during a Champions League play-off tie against Olympique Lyonnais.

The club confirmed via an official statement that their efforts have been successful, ensuring that one of their most influential players will not spend as long in the stands as first feared. According to the club's update, the initial punishment of a four-match suspension, with two of those suspended, has been modified. The new ruling from the UEFA Appeals Body sees the total sanction dropped to three matches, with two of those suspended for a probationary period of one year.