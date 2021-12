Új edzőt kaphatnak Gulácsiék

Jesse Marsch job’s in real danger since last week - and now after 3 consecutive Bundesliga defeats, RB Leipzig Head of Soccer Oliver Mintzlaff says to DAZN: “It’s a catastrophic performance”. 🔴🇺🇸 @RaeComm #RBLeipzig



The club will decide on Jesse Marsch future soon. pic.twitter.com/8vSbb4QsPJ