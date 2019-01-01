Leo Messi lett az Év játékosa a FIFA-nál!
Hétfőn este Milánóban került megrendezésre a 2019-es FIFA-gála, amelynek keretében kiosztották az elmúlt idény legjobbjainak járó elismeréseket.
Időrendi sorrenben haladva az alábbi díjakat adták át.
Egy magyar érdekeltsége is volt a ma esti ünnepi eseménynek, hiszen Zsóri Dániel komoly esélyese volt idén a Puskás-díjnak, amelyet a legszebb gólért adományoz oda a FIFA.
Nos, a magyar focista mellett Leo Messi és Juan Fernando Quintero volt versenyben, és végül Zsóri Dániel kapta a rangos kitüntetést!
Congratulations, Daniel Zsori 👏— #TheBest 🏆 (@FIFAcom) 23 September 2019
Winner of the FIFA #Puskas Award 2019 💥 #TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/sY8XDqgX8Z
A legjobb edző Jürgen Klopp lett.
Congratulations, Jurgen Klopp 🙌— #TheBest 🏆 (@FIFAcom) 23 September 2019
Winner of #TheBest FIFA Men's Coach 2019 🏆 #TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/H9Qzlc2DHJ
A legjobb női kapusnak Sariv Veenendaal-t választották.
Congratulations, @SarivVeenendaal 🧤— #TheBest 🏆 (@FIFAcom) 23 September 2019
Winner of #TheBest FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper 2019 🏆 #TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/KlkfRqdFgZ
A FIFA Fair Play-elismerését a Leeds trénere, Marcelo Bielsa és a Leeds kapta az Aston Villa elleni Championship-meccsen mutatott sportszerű viselkedésük miatt.
Congratulations, Marcelo Bielsa & @LUFC squad 👏— #TheBest 🏆 (@FIFAcom) 23 September 2019
Winner of the FIFA Fair Play Award 2019 🏆 #TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/aPknLAKLYZ
A legjobb férfi kapus a Liverpool portása, Alisson lett.
Congratulations, @Alissonbecker 👐— #TheBest 🏆 (@FIFAcom) 23 September 2019
Winner of #TheBest FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2019 🏆 #TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/f163LZbOfx
A legjobb női csapat edzője Jill Ellis, a világbajnok amerikai válogatott szövetségi kapitánya lett.
Congratulations, Jill Ellis 👏— #TheBest 🏆 (@FIFAcom) 23 September 2019
Winner of #TheBest FIFA Women's Coach 2019 🏆 #TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/FQOQkCvIxp
A férfi álomcsapatba az alábbi focistákat választották.
🚨 @FIFPro together with @FIFAcom proudly presents the Men’s #World11 of 2019! 🚨— FIFPRO (@FIFPro) 23 September 2019
Congratulations to all! Well deserved! 👏🎉🎊
Read more here 👉 https://t.co/LR4DYYHZXA #TheBestAwards #OneStage pic.twitter.com/TZ4RDvcBPr
A legjobb férfi labdarúgó pedig a Barcelona klasszisa, Leo Messi lett.
Congratulations, #LeoMessi— #TheBest 🏆 (@FIFAcom) 23 September 2019
Winner of #TheBest FIFA Men's Player 2019 🏆 #TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/MKh2wV5T1M
