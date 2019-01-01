Leo Messi lett az Év játékosa a FIFA-nál!

Hétfőn este Milánóban került megrendezésre a 2019-es FIFA-gála, amelynek keretében kiosztották az elmúlt idény legjobbjainak járó elismeréseket.

Időrendi sorrenben haladva az alábbi díjakat adták át.

A cikk lejjebb folytatódik

Egy magyar érdekeltsége is volt a ma esti ünnepi eseménynek, hiszen Zsóri Dániel komoly esélyese volt idén a Puskás-díjnak, amelyet a legszebb gólért adományoz oda a FIFA.

Nos, a magyar focista mellett Leo Messi és Juan Fernando Quintero volt versenyben, és végül Zsóri Dániel kapta a rangos kitüntetést!

A legjobb edző Jürgen Klopp lett.

A legjobb női kapusnak Sariv Veenendaal-t választották.

A FIFA Fair Play-elismerését a Leeds trénere, Marcelo Bielsa és a Leeds kapta az Aston Villa elleni Championship-meccsen mutatott sportszerű viselkedésük miatt.

A legjobb férfi kapus a portása, Alisson lett.

A legjobb női csapat edzője Jill Ellis, a világbajnok amerikai válogatott szövetségi kapitánya lett.

A férfi álomcsapatba az alábbi focistákat választották.

🚨 @FIFPro together with @FIFAcom proudly presents the Men’s #World11 of 2019! 🚨



Congratulations to all! Well deserved! 👏🎉🎊



Read more here 👉 https://t.co/LR4DYYHZXA #TheBestAwards #OneStage pic.twitter.com/TZ4RDvcBPr