Búcsút int a Marseille-nek Mario Balotelli

@olympiquedemarseille thank you everybody for these amazing 5 months even if we didn’t achieve our objectives I really wanna say thank to the coach and staff.. players.. president and directors.. everyone that works with Om.. supporters.. THANK YOU AND HOPEFULLY.. see you soon or good luck for everything in the furlture years and #allezlom⚽️🔵⚪️

A post shared by Mario Balotelli🇮🇹👨‍👧‍👦🦁 (@mb459) on May 25, 2019 at 10:59am PDT