Sam Coffey arrived in England as world-class player - but Man City will 'challenge' USWNT star to become more 'unpredictable'

Manchester City are on the brink of a first Women's Super League title since 2016, and a big reason for their incredible performances this season has been the midfield duo of Yui Hasegawa and Laura Blindkilde Brown. And yet, in January, the Cityzens got even stronger in that position when they added another truly world-class midfielder in United States star Sam Coffey, making a move that can have so many short- and long-term benefits.

With Hasegawa currently away at the Asian Cup, the short-term impact is obvious. Coffey was granted her first WSL start last time out, ramping up her minutes so she is ready for a more prominent role in the Japan international's absence. And even once Hasegawa returns, the experience Coffey, an Olympic gold medalist and NWSL champion, will add as City look to get over the line to win just a second-ever league title will be vital.

In the long-term, Coffey's addition looks set to be even more valuable. This is a team that has relied on Hasegawa perhaps too heavily since her arrival four years ago, and the USWNT midfielder can not only help reduce some of that dependency, but also improve the top-quality depth in a City team looking to go to the next level.

Amid it all is the potential for Coffey to take her game to new, and different, heights in a role that will look to tap into her attacking abilities that little bit more.

    Most valuable player

    It's hard to overstate just how important Hasegawa has been to City. In her first year at the club, only Khadija Shaw and Alex Greenwood played more WSL minutes, while in her second season, she topped those charts among outfield players, with only the ever-present Khiara Keating in goal ahead of her overall.

    Then, last term, Hasegawa was out on her own as the player who played the most for City in the league, with her yet to miss a single minute this time around. That will change this week, because of her presence at the Asian Cup, where Japan have looked ominously good.

    Making a splash

    Of course, it's not alien in the sport for a team to use a player so much and be so reliant on her, especially a holding midfielder in a team that is usually so possession-heavy, and that reliance has a lot to do with how good Hasegawa is, rather than being a huge knock on City. Still, it's certainly good to have solid cover for that player.

    Alongside star striker Shaw, whose absence in City's last closely-run title race proved to be decisive in the worst way, Hasegawa is the last player City would want to lose to injury. The team does have depth in midfield this season, with Grace Clinton and Sydney Lohmann arriving in the summer window, but in January, they went a step further and signed one of the best players in the world, paying a club-record fee for Coffey.

    Immediate impact

    Coffey has only played a small handful of games so far, making one WSL start, another in the FA Cup and then appearing four times in the league from the bench. However, manager Andree Jeglertz has already been full of praise for what she has added to his title-chasing team.

    "She's a little bit different," he said last month. "I think she is a more physical player than the others that we have in that position. She is more of a leader also, speaking a little bit more, taking more leadership on the field. So she's a little bit different and I think that's good for us, because that makes the dynamic of the team even better."

    New 'challenge'

    But Coffey is not just in Manchester to back-up Hasegawa. You don't spend that much money on a world-class player for her to not start, and Hasegawa is far too good and influential to sit on the bench every week, too. So, how could they work together?

    We saw glimpses of it in the win over Leicester City last month, when the pair started alongside each other for the first, and thus far only, time. Coffey largely covered the deeper areas and gave Hasegawa the platform to thrive further forward, with the Japan international scoring one and assisting another in a game which saw her play four key passes and create two big chances.

    It was an interesting change from how Hasegawa and Blindkilde Brown have worked together in tandem, interchanging in the deeper and higher roles, meaning both have an impact in both halves. When asked if it would be different with Coffey and if, arriving as a more defensive midfielder, she would occupy a deeper role more often instead of the all-encompassing ones Hasegawa and Blindkilde Brown have, Jeglertz's response was interesting.

    "That's what she's used to, but I challenge her also a little bit," he said. "I think that to not be too predictable as a team, those who are playing in those central positions need to be able to play both attacking and defensive [roles], being a lower six or a higher six. I think that's the nature of her, that she's more [defensive], and of course we should use that, but at the same time, I also want her to be able to play higher up if it's needed, because that will make it even more unpredictable."

    Examples set

    Hasegawa and Blindkilde Brown are great examples of how it is possible to adapt to being an asset in both roles, too. Hasegawa arrived at City as a No.10 but has transformed into a world-class holding midfielder since, while Blindkilde Brown was a more attacking player but has shown her abilities closer to the defence more recently. Now, both are showcasing their defensive and attacking traits regularly, at the same time.

    "I think that's how the game is developing," Jeglertz noted. "Players can't just play in one position. You need to be able to play in different areas of the field, both lower and higher. I think [Hasegawa and Blindkilde Brown] are a good example of that.

    "But also it's about relationships. Blinky and Yui have been working together for a long time now and have found a good way of sharing the burden of both being low and high. A lot of things are about learning to play with different kinds of players."

    Glimpse at what's to come

    How Coffey adjusts to new demands and looks to add new strings to her bow over these next few months is going to be one of the most intriguing aspects in what remains of City’s season, given the WSL title looks wrapped up with six games to go. Jeglertz’s side are eight points clear and have only lost twice all term.

    Hasegawa and Blindkilde Brown have worked so well together, and Jeglertz was keen to stress that Coffey's arrival doesn't mean the latter, who has had a breakout season at 22 years old, simply falls by the wayside.

    "Laura has been, and still is, a very important player for us," he said last month. "She has done so well during this year. She's calm on the ball, she wants the ball all the time and she's intercepting so many passes. She's very good."

    But Coffey adds the sort of depth in midfield that will be necessary as City look to build on this excellent first campaign under their new coach. This squad would not be able to cope in the Champions League as well as in three domestic competitions, and their absence from Europe this season is at least a factor in such a dominant title run. But adding a piece like Coffey in January is a step towards getting there for next year, when they likely will be back in Europe.

    "It's also good for us to have more options and different kinds of players that can play together," Jeglertz added.

    Coffey was already an exciting signing for Man City in the holding midfield role she has become world-class in. To see her add more versatility and dynamism to her game in Jeglertz's system would not just be a benefit for her and her new club, but also the USWNT. It's going to be fascinating to watch her take on the challenge.

