Eva Olid: Man Utd's new miracle-working manager tasked with leading the Red Devils to the top of the WSL table

When Eva Olid was appointed as manager of Hearts in 2021, very few knew who she was, never mind expected her to perform the wonders she did. Taking over a team that had finished bottom of the Scottish Women’s Premier League the previous season, within five years she had propelled Hearts to a first FA Cup final, an unprecedented maiden SWPL title and, in turn, landed herself the job as Manchester United head coach.

Olid’s appointment by the Red Devils this summer was the conclusion of a rather chaotic few months for all involved. The Spaniard announced back in April that she would be leaving Hearts after the 2025-26 campaign, which ended a few weeks later in incredible title success. Where she would go next was a point of real fascination, and it wasn’t until early August that it would become apparent.

United’s move for Olid came as an agreement was reached with head coach Marc Skinner for the mutual termination of his contract, just a month before the new Women’s Super League season was scheduled to begin. The Red Devils will face the ambitious and financially mighty London City Lionesses in Friday night’s season opener, in what will be Olid’s first competitive match as United boss.

There are a lot of questions and concerns at the club as the new campaign looms. Not many summer signings have been made, especially considering the eight first-team departures, and the focus has clearly changed to put an emphasis on investing in and developing young talent.

Will Olid suit that situation? Who, in fact, is this still relatively unknown Spaniard? And what will she bring to the table as the Red Devils look to bounce back from a disappointing 2025-26 campaign?