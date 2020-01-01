Zidane takes selfie with fan despite involvement in minor car accident

The Frenchman was involved in a small collision on his way to training, but found a helping hand in the form of the man whose vehicle he clipped

Zinedine Zidane was involved in a minor car accident on Saturday - but the coach traded any potential lawsuits for selfies after the other driver helped him out of a jam.

Zidane, who returned to Los Blancos last season following his exit at the end of the 2017-18 campaign, had a small collision with a fellow driver on his way to the club's training facilities ahead of his side's trip to Osasuna in La Liga.

The incident happened in the urban development of Valdebebas, near both the site of Madrid's complex and Barajas Airport, when the former World Cup winner ran into the back of furniture shop manager Ignacio Fernandez.

Instead of fanning a blame game however, the latter offered to sort out the insurance papers for both men in order to allow Zidane to head straight to training and elude any coverage by media outlets in the vicinity - on the condition that the pair took a quick picture together.

"As soon as I saw him, I recognised him and said, 'I would have liked to have met you in other circumstances, but this one is not bad either,'" Fernandez told newspaper La Voz de Galicia.

"I told him that we could have a selfie, because otherwise people wouldn't believe me if I was hit by Zidane['s car]," he added. "He very kindly said yes. He took off his hat and we took the photo."

Photo taken, Zidane continued on to his work, while later, Fernandez received a call from the coach's representatives thanking him for his assistance.

"The representative said that he was very grateful that Zidane was [heading to] training and was in a hurry, so he thanked him for not entertaining him by asking for signatures, shirts or tickets," he added.

The brief accident certainly did not seem to deter Madrid's boss as he led his side to a 4-1 thrashing of mid-table stragglers Osasuna the following day, to maintain their three-point gap at the summit of .

The result ensured a return to winning ways for the side following their quarter-final exit in a seven-goal thriller against Real Sociedad on their previous outing.