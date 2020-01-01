'You need to be 100 per cent' - Modric's Real Madrid warning to Hazard

The Belgian endured a tough first season at the Santiago Bernabeu and has been told he must show why the club bought him soon

Luka Modric has told Eden Hazard he has to be 100 per cent next season after an injury-riddled debut campaign with .

After joining Zinedine Zidane's side from in 2019, the Belgium international struggled to make his mark at the Santiago Bernabeu with injuries and fitness issues restricting him to just 22 appearances in all competitions with a single goal to his name.

Hazard's last season at Stamford Bridge meanwhile saw the attacker score 21 goals across 52 games as he earned his dream move to Real Madrid.

Modric knows what Hazard is capable of and encouraged the Belgian to fully recover last season to ensure he could live up to his full potential in the 2020-21 campaign - warning things could get difficult if injuries continue to hold him back.

"Eden is a great guy and a special player, but he was playing with pain and when you're on the pitch, people always expect the best. They don't care if you have little problems," Modric told AFP.

"I spoke to him and said, 'Eden maybe you need not to play now and recover because next season we need you at your best. This is a season where you're getting to know everything but next season you need to be 100 per cent because if not, it's going to be difficult'.

"Hopefully he comes back without any problems and then I'm sure he'll show his potential and why the club bought him because we will need him a lot."

Another player that struggled last season in Madrid is Gareth Bale with Modric sympathising with the star's situation.

"Gareth is a great, great player but his situation is not easy. He always has my support but he needs to decide what is best for him and what he wants to do now with his career," Modric said.

"It was not an easy season for him but it is what it is. Maybe now he needs to get back to his best...We'll see what happens with him."

Currently on duty with Wales, Bale recently addressed his future and suggested Real have made it difficult for him to secure a move away.