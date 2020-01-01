Bale open to Premier League return but admits Real Madrid 'make things very difficult'

The 31-year-old made just two appearances for Los Blancos following the coronavirus-enforced lockdown last season

Gareth Bale has hit out at , saying his current club "make things very difficult" as he continues to look for an exit.

Bale has experienced plenty of highs during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, including four wins and two Liga titles.

But there have also been plenty of lows, with injuries and loss of form seeing manager Zinedine Zidane freeze him out of the squad at times.

Zidane would only hand the 31-year-old two appearances in after the coronavirus break ended in June, with the international not even in the squad for his side's Champions League exit to in August.

Bale nearly made a move to Chinese side Jiangsu Suning last summer, only for the deal to collapse at the last minute.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Bale noted his disappointment that he was not allowed to leave Madrid last summer, saying he has been frustrated to see the Blancos continue to stand in the way of a potential exit.

"I tried to leave last year but they blocked everything at the last second. It was a project I was excited for but it didn't materialise," Bale said.

"There have been other instances where we have tried to go but the club won't allow it or they've done something. It's down to the club.

"I want to play football, I am still motivated to play football, so I guess it's on the club. They are in control of everything. I have a contract, all I can do is carry on what I am doing and hopefully something comes up."

Bale has been linked with a move back to the Premier League, where he starred with between 2007 and 2013. The winger, who has two years left on his current contract, has indicated his willingness to listen to offers from but has so far seen his efforts to leave thwarted.

"If those options arise (interest from Premier League clubs) it is something I'd look at for sure," Bale said.

"We'll see what happens, we have plenty of time in this transfer window and a couple of others as well. Time will tell, but mainly I think the reason is that the decision is in Real Madrid's hands.

"I am only 31, I feel I am in great shape still and feel like I have a lot to give. We will see what happens. It's in the club's hands but they make things very difficult to be honest."