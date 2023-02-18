Big injury worry for Liverpool ahead of Real Madrid showdown as Darwin Nunez exits with shoulder problem

Liverpool saw Darwin Nunez go off with a shoulder problem against Newcastle just three days before Real Madrid visit in the Champions League.

WHAT HAPPENED? Darwin Nunez is facing a battle to be fit in time to face Real Madrid in the first leg of Liverpool's last-16 Champions League tie on Tuesday at Anfield. The forward sustained an apparent shoulder problem in a clash with Kieran Tripper in the second half of Liverpool's 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle and was taken off.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will not want to be without Nunez for the visit of Real Madrid in a game which is a repeat of last season's Champions League final which Los Blancos won 1-0. The Reds are facing a battle to finish in the top four and qualify for next season's Champions League, meaning they may need to win the tournament to guarantee their place in Europe's top competition next season.

DID YOU KNOW? Nunez's goal against Newcastle was his first in the Premier League since November 12 when he bagged a brace against Southampton.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool face Real Madrid on Tuesday and then head to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.