Wimbledon 2025 Men’s tickets: Where to buy tickets for Men’s Singles & Doubles matches

If you thought the chance of being seated at one of the most stunning sporting venues on the planet, watching top-quality tennis being played just metres away, had passed you by, then think again. Wimbledon, the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament in the world, reaches a tumultuous crescendo this week, and you can still claim a spot in the crowd. Let GOAL show you all you need to know so that you can guarantee yourself a seat at one of the huge upcoming men’s matches.

The Championships may climax with the men’s singles final on Sunday, July 13. Still, there will be plenty of other momentous men’s matches taking place throughout the second week of the tournament, including the men’s doubles final, which precedes the ladies’ singles final on Saturday, July 12. While watching all the action on TV is thrilling, there’s nothing more exhilarating than being there in the Wimbledon crowd, savouring all the electric atmosphere. You won’t want to waste any more time if you want to make it to Wimbledon before the curtain falls on the 2025 Championships. Demand is high, and seats are being filled rapidly.

Carlos Alcaraz became the 137th Wimbledon men’s singles champion when claiming his second successive title at SW19 twelve months ago. The Spanish sensation now aims to follow in the prestigious footsteps of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Pete Sampras and Bjorn Borg who all won the Wimbledon title three years on the bounce during the past half a century. Of course, Alcaraz has a long way still to go to reach the upper echelons of the men's all-time honours list. He remains six titles short of the grass king, Roger Federer, who pocketed a staggering eight Wimbledon trophies between 2003-2017.

While there hasn’t been a homegrown winner of the men’s singles since Andy Murray claimed his second Wimbledon title in 2016, there has been plenty for the Brits to celebrate in the men’s doubles over the past two years. Neal Skupski partnered Dutchman, Wesley Koolhof, to victory in 2023, and Henry Patten held his nerve alongside Finland’s Harri Heliovaara in an epic three-tiebreak classic when taking the honours twelve months ago. We are set for another grandstand finish to this year’s men’s doubles, too and you could be there to witness it in person.

Who will reign supreme in the men’s events at Wimbledon in 2025? Let GOAL show you all the vital information you need on how to buy tickets to the forthcoming men’s matches, including how much they cost and where you can get your hands on them.

What is the men’s match schedule at Wimbledon 2025?

How much are men’s match tickets at Wimbledon?

Centre Court tickets for the second week of Wimbledon ranged from £150-315 for those who were successful in this year's Wimbledon ballot. However, for those who were unsuccessful, but still wanted to guarantee themselves a spot on Centre Court, Debenture tickets were available and ranged from £1870-£8000 (Wednesday 9 through to Sunday 13). Court 1 debentures ranged from £670-£1,855 for Wednesday 9 and Thursday 10.

Tickets can also be sourced from resale sites like StubHub, where Debenture tickets range from approximately £2000 upwards. While prices may be higher on resale sites, if you’re a fervent tennis fan who is desperate to fulfil a lifelong ambition of seeing some top-quality matches at Wimbledon, they could be the best option for securing highly sought-after tickets.

How to buy tickets for Wimbledon 2025 Men's matches

There are a number of ways to buy tickets for men's matches at Wimbledon. You could have entered the public ballots, and if successful, purchased tickets via that route. Buying debenture seats is also another option. Debentures are more expensive, but they also offer benefits, including guaranteed seats and VIP access to exclusive areas, bars and restaurants.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

How to watch or stream Wimbledon Men's matches

In the UK, the BBC are broadcasting free-to-air coverage of the Wimbledon Championships daily via their channels (BBC One and BBC Two) with matches also accessible on-demand via their streaming platform, BBC iPlayer. In the United States, Wimbledon 2025 will be shown live on ESPN+, with streaming available via the ESPN+ app. This is a standalone service from regular ESPN, so you don’t need to be an existing TV subscriber. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Smart TV and many others. One month of ESPN+ is $10.99 (1 month (disney+/hulu) of ESPN+ is $14.99, 1 month (disney+/hulu no ads) of ESPN+ is $24.99), 1 year costs $109.99.

US tennis fans can also stream Wimbledon matches live with a subscription to Fubo. Fubo packages start from $79.99 a month and offer all-inclusive free 7-day trials before you pay. Fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 200+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Fubo is the ultimate choice for avid sports fans as it provides access to many popular sports, including NBA, MLB, NHL & MLS. International soccer fans can enjoy the world’s best leagues, such as the Premier League and La Liga. Most Fubo plans allow you to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

Where to stay near Wimbledon 2025

If you're travelling down to Wimbledon for the day or trying to get a spot at one of the many tournament events, you'll want to find a place to stay near Wimbledon in the South West area of London near Wimbledon or in the city of London, to make the most of your visit.

It's extremely easy to walk around in South West London, and it's very well connected to the rest of the city, with lots of train and tube stops nearby. You can either stay near the tournament if you're planning to get there early or if you want to stay more central, there are a myriad of options to choose from near the city centre of the capital.

