So far, there has been no official explanation or statement. Why Juventus have treated their defensive midfielder Arthur Melo like this in recent times remains a fascinating question.

Back in 2020, the Old Lady proudly paid €80.6 million to Barcelona to bring the Brazilian to the club. Only four players in Juve's history have cost more. Even now, Melo remains Barca's second most expensive sale of all time behind Neymar.

Melo arrived in Turin while Miralem Pjanic headed to Catalonia in the same deal. For both clubs, it was a move designed to enhance their annual financial statements through high income in the financial year. It later came under the scrutiny of the financial police, but the Italian judiciary ultimately found no evidence of irregularities.

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Arthur Melo have not played a game for Juventus for more than four years

As things stand, Melo has not played a game for Juventus for more than four years. His last appearance came in the Coppa Italia final on 11 May 2022 (4-2 after extra time), when he came on after 84 minutes. The Italians have already loaned him out four times and extended his contract several times over the years to reduce the amortisation costs on the balance sheet as much as possible and make him more attractive on the transfer market.

Melo is now 30, under contract until 2027 and reportedly earns a net annual salary of €5 million. Now he is back in the picture. Once again, both sides are trying to find a final solution so they can part ways. Two weeks before the end of the transfer window, that looks extremely doubtful.

Most recently, several international media outlets reported in unison that Melo sits right at the top of new coach Vincenzo Italiano's wishlist at Besiktas. The pair already worked together at Fiorentina in the 2023/24 season.

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Juventus have already loaned Arthur Melo to four clubs

Fiorentina was Melo's second loan spell. Before that, he spent a year at Liverpool under Jürgen Klopp, although mainly because of injury he managed only 13 minutes in a single match. After Florence, he moved to Girona, and most recently Melo played for his boyhood club Gremio Porto Alegre. He came through there between 2010 and 2018 before Barcelona signed him for €31 million.

Juve's problem is simple: all four clubs declined to take up their option to buy the midfielder. Most recently, everything had actually been lined up with Gremio. Melo desperately wanted to stay there, as he told Brazil's biggest sports portal Ge Globo in mid-March: "If Juventus are willing to negotiate, then of course everyone knows that I want to stay. I've said it several times already: it's my home."

The Turin club were willing to negotiate, but once again no agreement was reached. Gremio stated unequivocally that despite the interest of "both parties in continuing the collaboration", no common financial ground was found. According to rumours, Juve demanded €8 million to €10 million.

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Arthur Melo at Barcelona: praise from Lionel Messi

It is hard to understand why the Old Lady preferred to let the deal collapse. Getting Melo off the books and out of the squad has been the aim for years. Instead, they are keeping the prototype of a transfer flop because of a gap of a few million, even though he has no future there and they have already invested almost €140 million in new signings this summer.

For the 22-time international, who last played for the Selecao at the end of March 2022, this is another low point in his career for now. It had started so promisingly in Europe.

Barca's former playmaker Xavi said after the end of his career that Melo reminded him of himself. Lionel Messi also praised him. Melo did produce strong performances in Spain at first. They became increasingly rare, though. Injuries mounted and so did rumours of an unprofessional private life. He was said to be no stranger, in particular, to the parties organised by Neymar.

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Arthur Melo was injured for a long time at Liverpool

Even so, Melo did not want to leave the Blaugrana when the questionable swap deal with Pjanic took shape. He never really found his feet in Turin and was miles away from being a regular starter, not least because of numerous knocks.

After two years, with Melo 26, Liverpool moved in after the absences of Thiago and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and signed him shortly before the transfer deadline despite his lack of fitness for a loan fee of €4.5 million. The option to buy stood at €37.5 million. A thigh injury quickly followed, along with surgery. Melo was out for almost five months.

When he returned, he was full of drive. "I'm looking forward to showing this new version of Arthur," he said in May 2023 in an interview with GOAL. "I'm excited about the future. This season I suffered, I had some difficult moments, but that gave me the tools for next season."

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Arthur Melo: stable in Florence, only 150 days at Girona

Florence brought a clear improvement, and things did indeed go significantly better there. Melo finally stayed fit and racked up 48 matches (32 starts). Even so, Viola passed up the chance to sign him for €20 million.

Then things slid again. Juve found no taker for Melo in the summer transfer window, and after months without match practice Girona made their move in winter. Melo stayed for 150 days and made 15 appearances, two thirds of them from the start.

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What are Juventus planning with Arthur Melo?

Most recently at Gremio, he impressed consistently again. Melo started 17 of 23 matches and wore the captain's armband on several occasions. Gremio won the Rio Grande do Sul state championship. Quite a few even called for him to be included in the World Cup squad for the national team with whom he won the Copa America in 2019.

Ultimately, Melo's career path has long looked like an epic misunderstanding built on huge expectations, persistent injury misfortune and accounting tactics. Above all, the question remains what Juventus still want to achieve with him. The chapter has become a prime example of misguided squad building and financial planning. Juve still prefer to keep him on the wage bill rather than make economic concessions, and that says everything.

Arthur Melo: his professional career at a glance