Which Liverpool player won the Ballon d'Or - and who has been nominated?

Virgil van Dijk finished in second place for the 2019 Ballon d'Or, losing out to Lionel Messi - so which Liverpool player has won the coveted prize?

The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual award in football, recognising the best solo talent each season.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the award in recent years, with Messi currently holding the record for most wins (six).

But with Liverpool emerging as a dominant force in European football following their recent Champions League and Premier League successes, the Reds could start to see more of their players considered for the top honour.

Which Liverpool player has won the Ballon d'Or?

Only Michael Owen has won the Ballon d'Or award for Liverpool.

The former striker was the recipient of the prize in 2001, becoming the first Reds player to win the trophy.

Owen won the cup treble of the UEFA Cup, and Football League Cup with Liverpool in 2000-01, finishing in first place ahead of 's Raul and Bayern's Oliver Kahn in second and third place, respectively.

Which Liverpool players have been nominated for the Ballon d'Or?

Owen was the first Liverpool player to win the Ballon d'Or, but he wasn't the first to be nominated.

Kenny Dalglish was the first Reds player nominated for the award in 1983, coming in second place to ' Michel Platini.

After Owen's victory in 2001, former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard was nominated for the prize in 2005 following the Reds' historic Champions League win in Istanbul earlier that year. Gerrard finished in third place to second-placed Frank Lampard and first-placed Ronaldinho.

Ex-Kop favourite Fernando Torres finished in third place in 2008, losing out to Ronaldo and Messi (who finished in first and second place, respectively).

In the years since, no Liverpool player finished in a top-three spot until Virgil van Dijk's nomination in 2019, who finished in second - losing out to winner Messi with Ronaldo placing third.

Furthermore, Alisson won the inaugural Yashin Trophy in 2019, which recognises the best goalkeeper.

Seven Liverpool players in total were named on the 2019 Ballon d'Or shortlist which consisted of 30 players.

In addition to Van Dijk and Alisson, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Georginio Wijnaldum were included in the 30-man shortlist.