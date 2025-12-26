How to watch today's Wrexham vs Sheffield United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find Wrexham vs Sheffield United live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Championship match between Wrexham and Sheffield United will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HD and will be available to stream online live on Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to watch and stream online live on Paramount+.

Two points separate Wrexham and Sheffield United in the bottom half of the Championship standings table when the two sides clash on Boxing Day.

The Championship match between Wrexham and Sheffield United will kick off at 12:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm GMT on 26 December 2025 at SToK Racecourse in Wrexham, Wales.

Both sides have been inconsistent, but the Red Dragons' winless run has extended to five games with last weekend's 2-1 loss at Swansea. The Blades are coming off a 3-0 victory over Birmingham.

