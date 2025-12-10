How to watch today's Manchester United vs Lyon Women's Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Manchester United Women and Lyon Women will both look to seal a spot in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals when they face off at Leigh Sports Village on Wednesday.

The Red Devils head into the penultimate matchday with nine points, closely followed by top-four contenders Bayern Munich, while the record European champions are a point better off in the race to the knockouts.

How to watch Manchester United Women vs Lyon Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK) and across majority of the European regions, the Women's Champions League match between Manchester United and Lyon will be available to watch and stream online live on Disney+.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be shown live on ESPN Select, Paramount+ and Fubo, as well at the ESPN App.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Manchester United Women vs Lyon Women kick-off time

The Women's Champions League match between Manchester United and Lyon will be played at Leigh Sports Village in Leigh, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 8 pm GMT on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

Team news & squads

Manchester United Women vs OL Lyonnes Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager M. Skinner Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Giraldez

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Manchester United Women team news

Millie Turner remains sidelined with a knee injury, while Celin Bizet is on maternity leave.

Having scored in the last three league-phase games, Sweden international Fridolina Rolfo will aim to add to her three-goal tally.

Simi Awujo could feature in the middle.

Lyon Women team news

Liana Joseph is sidelined due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury and will not be available.

Experienced defender Wendie Renard is in line for a recall after being rested for Sunday's 3-0 league win over Dijon, with the likes of Lindsey Heaps, Korbin Schrader and Jule Brand also pushing for a starts.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

