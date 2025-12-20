How to watch today's Mali vs Zambia AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find Mali vs Zambia live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the AFCON 2025 match between Mali and Zambia will be available to watch and stream live online through 4seven and Channel 4 Streaming, while fans in the United States (U.S.) can catch the live action on Fubo,Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Drawn with hosts Morocco and Comoros in Group A, Mali and Zambia begin their Africa Cup of Nations 2025 campaign in Morocco on Monday.

The AFCON 2025 Group A match between Mali and Zambia will kick off at 9:00 EST / 14:00 GMT / 15:00 local, on 22 December 2025, at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.

Mali has consistently made it to the knockouts in the recent editions of the tournament, bowing out in the quarter-finals in 2023. Whereas Zambia arrive with a challenge after failing to win a single match at AFCON 2023.

Mali vs Zambia kick-off time

Africa Cup of Nations - Grp. A Stade Mohamed V

Team news & squads

Mali vs Zambia Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager T. Saintfiet Probable lineup Substitutes Manager A. Grant

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Mali Latest News

Manager Tom Saintfiet usually adopts a strategy to absorb pressure before attacking.

With attacking options such as El Bilal Toure, while the backline will be built around experienced defender Hamari Traore.

In midfield, captain Yves Bussouma is considered a key figure despite struggling with fitness and sharpness lately, while Amadou Haidara emerges as a reliable candidate.

Zambia Latest News

Known to play direct football and looking to capitalise on transistions and set-pieces, the Copper Bullets will rely on the likes of Patson Daka and winger Fashion Sakala in the final third.

Defenders Benson Sakala, Lubambo Musonda and Kabaso Chongo are among the experienced members in the squad, while Toaster Nsabata is expected to feature in goal.

