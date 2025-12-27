How to watch today's Hibernian vs Hearts Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and Edinburgh derby start time

Here is where to find Hibernian vs Hearts live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Edinburgh Derby in Scottish Premiership between Hibernian and Hearts will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HD and will be available to stream online live on Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to watch and stream online live on on CBS Sports Network and Fubo.

Hearts will look to open up a nine-point lead at the summit, at least for a couple of hours, when they take on Hibernian on Saturday.

The Edinburgh Derby in Scottish Premiership between Hibernian and Hearts will kick off at 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm GMT on 27 December 2025 at Easter Road in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The Jambos picked up crucial victories over the likes of Celtic, Falkirk and Rangers lately, while the Hibbies have won just one of their last five outings.

Hibernian vs Hearts kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Easter Road Stadium

Team news & squads

Hibernian vs Hearts Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager D. Gray Probable lineup Substitutes Manager D. McInnes

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Hibernian Latest News

While Rocky Bushiri, Miguel Chaiwa and Jordan Obita will be representing their respective nations at the Africa Cup of Nations, midfielder Rudi Molotnikov seems to be nursing an ankle injury.

Kieron Bowie and Jamie McGrath are the key attackers for the hosts.

Hearts Latest News

Manager Derek McInnes will not be able to call upon the services of Ageu and Finlay Pollock due to injuries, while Calem Nieuwenhof remains doubtful.

Meanwhile, Pierre Landry Kabore is on international duty with Burkina Faso at AFCON 2025.

Lawrence Shankland and Claudio Braga are in the run for the Golden Boot with nine and eight goals, respectively.

