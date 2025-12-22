This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoFulham
Craven Cottage
team-logoNottingham Forest
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find Fulham vs Nottingham Forest live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Fulham and Nottingham Forest will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and will be available to stream online live on Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to watch and stream online live on DirecTV Stream and Sling TV.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
U.S. DirecTV Stream, Sling TV
UKSky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Go
CanadaDAZN, Fubo
AustraliaStan Sport
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
UAEbeIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
IndiaJioHotstar

Fellow Premier League strugglers Fulham and Nottingham Forest will face off in London on Monday.

The game that will conclude Gameweek 17 will be staged at Craven Cottage, and will kick off at 3 pm EST / 8 pm GMT on 22 December 2025.

With only two points currently separating the teams, if Sean Dyche's side secures a victory in the capital, the Tricky Trees could leapfrog hosts.

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Craven Cottage

Team news & squads

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Probable lineups

FulhamHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestNFO
1
B. Leno
2
K. Tete
15
J. Cuenca
33
A. Robinson
5
J. Andersen
8
H. Wilson
16
S. Berge
32
E. Smith Rowe
20
S. Lukic
22
Kevin
7
R. Jimenez
26
M. Sels
3
N. Williams
37
N. Savona
31
N. Milenkovic
5
Murillo
7
C. Hudson-Odoi
12
D. Luiz
21
O. Hutchinson
10
M. Gibbs-White
8
E. Anderson
19
I. Jesus

4-2-3-1

NFOAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Marco Silva

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Dyche

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Fulham Latest News

Significantly impacted by Africa Cup of Nations call-ups, manager Marco Silva will be without Nigerian trio Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze.

Iwobi's absence could be exacerbated if Sasa Lukic is unavailable due to a groin injury, after the latter was substituted at halftime in the match against Newcastle last week.

Jorge Cuenca and Kevin are expected to replace Bassey and Chukwueze, respectively.

Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Muniz are ruled out through injuries.

Nottingham Forest Latest News

Due to AFCON commitments, Forest will be without Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare and his compatriot Willy Boly.

The list of absentees also includes Chris Wood, Ola Aina and Ryan Yates due to injuries.

On a positive note, Taiwo Awoniyi returned to training, while Nicolas Dominguez and Matz Sels are both expected to be passed fit.

Douglas Luiz is the most likely candidate to replace Sangare in midfield, though Dominguez is also an option, and Sels is expected to replace John Victor in goal.

Form

FUL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

NFO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

FUL

Last 5 matches

NFO

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

12

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

0