How to watch today's Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Fulham and Nottingham Forest will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and will be available to stream online live on Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to watch and stream online live on DirecTV Stream and Sling TV.

Fellow Premier League strugglers Fulham and Nottingham Forest will face off in London on Monday.

The game that will conclude Gameweek 17 will be staged at Craven Cottage, and will kick off at 3 pm EST / 8 pm GMT on 22 December 2025.

With only two points currently separating the teams, if Sean Dyche's side secures a victory in the capital, the Tricky Trees could leapfrog hosts.

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Craven Cottage

Team news & squads

Fulham Latest News

Significantly impacted by Africa Cup of Nations call-ups, manager Marco Silva will be without Nigerian trio Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze.

Iwobi's absence could be exacerbated if Sasa Lukic is unavailable due to a groin injury, after the latter was substituted at halftime in the match against Newcastle last week.

Jorge Cuenca and Kevin are expected to replace Bassey and Chukwueze, respectively.

Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Muniz are ruled out through injuries.

Nottingham Forest Latest News

Due to AFCON commitments, Forest will be without Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare and his compatriot Willy Boly.

The list of absentees also includes Chris Wood, Ola Aina and Ryan Yates due to injuries.

On a positive note, Taiwo Awoniyi returned to training, while Nicolas Dominguez and Matz Sels are both expected to be passed fit.

Douglas Luiz is the most likely candidate to replace Sangare in midfield, though Dominguez is also an option, and Sels is expected to replace John Victor in goal.

