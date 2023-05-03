AC Milan vs Cremonese: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch AC Milan against Cremonese in Serie A in the UK, USA, and India, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan find themselves outside the Serie A top-four when they welcome relegation-threatened Cremonese to San Siro on Wednesday.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Beginning the calendar year in second spot and eventually getting in and out of the top-four, the Rossoneri are facing an uphill task once again as they booked their third draw in their last four league outings (W1 L0), after the 1-1 draw at Roma.

Second from bottom Cremonese also picked up a solitary point in the 1-1 draw against Verona at the weekend. The Grigiorossi are currently eight points away from safety but that could also change over the course of the games.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Kick-off time and stadium

Game: AC Milan vs Cremonese Date: May 3, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm EDT, 8pm BST, 12:30am IS T (May 4) Venue: San Siro

The Serie A game between AC Milan and Cremonese is scheduled for May 3, 2023, at San Siro football stardium in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 3pm EDT in the USA, 8pm BST in the UK, and 12:30am in India on May 4.

How to watch Roma vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Paramount+ UK BT Sport 5 BT TV India Sports18 -1 HD JioCinema

In the United States (USA), the game can be watched live on Paramount+.

BT Sport 5 will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available on BT TV.

In India, the Sports18 network has rights to show Serie A games, with streaming on JioCinema.

Team news

Getty Images

AC Milan team news & squad

Fikayo Tomori had to be pulled off with a hamstring injury against Roma, and hence a doubt to recover in time, with Alessandro Florenzi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tommaso Pobega all out injured.

Anyone from Malick Thiaw, Pierre Kalulu or Matteo Gabbia could replace Tomori if required, and start alongside Simon Kjaer in the heart of defence.

Scorer of the equaliser against Roma, Alexis Saelemaekers, hoping to play alongside the likes of Junior Messias, Ante Rebic and Charles De Ketelaere, would be pushing for a start here.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Thiaw, Hernandez; Krunic, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Bennacer, Leao; Rebic

Position Players Goalkeepers Maignan, Tatarusanu, Vasquez, Mirante Defenders Tomori, Kalulu, Gabbia, Thiaw, Kjaer, Hernandez, Ballo-Toure, Calabria, Dest Midfielders Tonali, Bennacer, Bakayoko, Vranckx, Krunic, De Ketelaere, Diaz, Adli Forwards Giroud, Rebic, Leao, Origi, Messias, Saelemaekers, Roback

Cremonese team news & squad

Left-back Giacomo Quagliata is suspended after picking up a red card against Verona, while Marco Benassi and Frank Tsadjout continue to remain sidelined with injuries.

Vlad Chiriches is available for selection after recovering from his knock, but Cremonese boss Davide Ballardini may opt for a back three consisting of Leonardo Sernicola, Johan Vasquez and Luka Lochoshvili against Milan.

David Okereke and Cyriel Dessers would continue in attack, as Daniel Ciofani starts from the bench.

Cremonese possible XI: Carnesecchi; Sernicola, Vasquez, Lochoshvili; Valeri, Pickel, Castagnetti, Meite, Buonaiuto; Okereke, Dessers

Position Players Goalkeepers Carnesecchi, Sarr, Saro, Ciezkowski Defenders Vasquez, Aiwu, Ferrari, Lochoshvili, Chriches, Bianchetti, Valeri, Sernicola, Ghiglione Midfielders Pickel, Galdames, Castagnetti, Meite, Acella, Buonaiuto Forwards Dessers, Afena-Gyan, Okereke, Ciofani

Head-to-head record

Date Result Competition November 9, 2022 Cremonese 0-0 AC Milan Serie A July 20, 2011 AC Milan 4 -1 Cremonese Club friendly May 12, 1996 AC Milan 7-1 Cremonese Serie A January 14, 1996 Cremonese 0-0 AC Milan Serie A February 26, 1995 AC Milan 3-1 Cremonese Serie A

