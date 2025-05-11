When is the Club World Cup playoff game between Los Angeles FC & Club America?

The excitement for the tournament will begin in earnest once the final participant is confirmed.

The revamped Club World Cup is just over one month away as the best teams from across the planet prepare to collide in the United States.

A total of 32 teams will compete in the 2025 Club World Cup, but one final team has yet to be confirmed following the confirmation of Leon's expulsion. MLS team Los Angeles FC or Liga MX side Club America will face off for the right to take their place in the newly updated tournament.

So, when will the winner-takes-all playoff match be played? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

When is the Club World Cup 2025 playoff match?

The playoff match for the final place in the 2025 Club World Cup is set to be played on Saturday, May 31, 2025. The kick-off time has not yet been confirmed. BMO Stadium in Los Angeles - which is the home ground of LAFC and NWSL team Angel City - will host the game.

Fixture: Los Angeles FC vs Club America Date: May 31, 2025 Kick-off time: To be confirmed Venue: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles

With the playoff match set for May 31, it leaves just two weeks for the victor to make plans and prepare for their participation in the tournament, which is set to be played from mid-June into mid-July.

Which TV channel & streaming service is showing the CWC playoff?

The 2025 Club World Cup will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN, and a selection of matches will be available to watch live on the TNT network in the United States. Channel 5 is the official broadcast partner United Kingdom.

While no streaming service or television channel has been confirmed yet for the Club World Cup playoff, we can reasonably expect it to be available on DAZN at a minimum.

Which group will the playoff winner go into?

The winner of the playoff match between Los Angeles FC and Club America will go into Group D, the group that Leon had previously been drawn into.

Group D also contains Premier League giants Chelsea, Brazilian behemoths Flamengo and North African outfit ES Tunis.

You can stay up to date on Group D here.

