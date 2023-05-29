What next for Brenden Aaronson? USMNT star has relegation release clause in Leeds contract and club expect it to be triggered this summer

U.S. men's national team midfielder Brenden Aaronson could leave Leeds this summer due to a relegation clause in his contract.

WHAT HAPPENED? Leeds' exit from the Premier League was confirmed on Sunday after a 4-1 battering at the hands of Tottenham, as Sam Allardyce's side were relegated after three years in the English top flight. Aaronson came on for the last 30 minutes of that contest but to no avail, as the 22-year-old has seen his minutes diminish in recent weeks.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a disappointing season on a collective and individual level, The Athletic are reporting that Sunday's match-up may have been Aaronson's last in a Leeds shirt. The 22-year-old signed from Red Bull Salzburg for £25 million ($30m) only last summer, after the Whites narrowly survived relegation that campaign. However, included in that deal was a 'relegation clause', which interested clubs will now need to trigger in order to facilitate a move - and allow Leeds to get a recoup on their investment.

AND WHAT'S MORE: With Leeds' bottom-three standing confirmed - finishing 19th with just 31 points - that clause is now in effect, meaning a transfer this summer is extremely likely. The Athletic continues that Aaronson's U.S. team-mates will also look to part ways. Weston McKennie will return to Juventus with his future up in the air after a disastrous six-month spell in England, while Tyler Adams may also look elsewhere after injuries plagued his season and Leeds' survival bid.

WHAT NEXT FOR AARONSON? Despite not starting for Leeds for over a month, the Medford-born midfielder featured in 36 of the club's 38 league games this campaign. The valuable experience garnered during his spell in England, alongside his 29 cups for the USMNT, will likely make one of the transfer stories to watch this coming window.