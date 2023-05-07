West Ham vs Manchester United: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch West Ham and Manchester United in the Premier League in the UK, US, and India, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Ham will host Manchester United in a Premier League fixture at London Stadium on Sunday.

After a defeat at the hands of Brighton in midweek, Manchester United will aim to get back to winning ways and extend their lead over Liverpool on the league table.

The Red Devils are currently fourth in the Premier League and are just one point above Liverpool, albeit with two games in hand. Thus a win on Sunday will help them take a step forward towards confirming their Champions League spot.

Meanwhile, West Ham who are just four points above the relegation zone, are on the back of three consecutive defeats and will hope to get all three points at their home.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Kick-off time

Game: West Ham vs Manchester United Date: May 7, 2023 Kick-off: 2 pm EDT, 7pm BST, 11:30 pm IST Venue: London Stadium

The game is scheduled for May 7 at London Stadium. It will kick off at 2 pm EDT in the USA, 7 pm BST in the UK, and 11:30 pm in India.

How to watch West Ham vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

TV channels & streaming options

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. Peacock Peacock Premium India Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 3 Disney+ Hotstar U.K BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate BT Sport Website

The match can be watched on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate and can be streamed on BT Sport Website in the United Kingdom (UK).

In the United States (US) it can be watched on Peacock and can be streamed via Peacock Premium.

In India, the Star Sports network has the rights to show Premier League games, with streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Team news & squad

West Ham team news

Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek and Nayef Aguerd missed the clash against Manchester City due to illness but all three players have recovered and resumed training. They are likely to be back in the starting on Sunday.

The only players West Ham will miss are Gianluca Scamacca, Vladimir Coufal and Kurt Zouma due to injuries.

West Ham possible XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski Defenders: Aguerd, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Emerson, Cresswell, Johnson Midfielders: Rice, Soucek, Downes, Paqueta, Fornals, Lanzini Forwards: Benrahma, Cornet, Bowen, Ings, Antonio

Manchester United team news

Erik ten Hag will continue to miss the services of Lisandro Martinez, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Raphael Varane and Tom Heaton due to injuries but he is set to welcome back young forward Alejandro Granacho, who has recovered from an ankle injury and is back in the squad.

The Dutch manager may continue to use Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw as the central defenders, which means club captain Harry Maguire will once again start on the bench. Marcus Rashford is likely to be back in the starting lineup along with Christian Eriksen.

Manchester United Possible XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Rashford, Sancho

Position Players Goalkeepers De Gea, Butland Defenders Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia, Williams, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders Casemiro, Eriksen, Sabitzer, Fred, Fernandes, Pellistri Forwards Rashford, Elanga, Antony, Garnacho, Sancho, Martial, Weghorst

Head-to-head record

Date Result Competition March 2023 Man Utd 3-1 West Ham FA Cup October 2022 Man Utd 1-0 West Ham Premier League January 2022 Man Utd 1-0 West Ham Premier League September 2021 Man Utd 0-1 West Ham Carabao Cup September 2021 West Ham 1-2 Man Utd Premier League

