Wenger: I’m considering interesting proposals to return to football

The former Arsenal boss could be about to end a one-year hiatus from the game, while he has spoken of his love of The Beatles and Bob Marley

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has confirmed that he has “received some interesting proposals” to return to football.

The Frenchman stepped out of the spotlight in May 2018 when he left his managerial post with the Gunners – a position he had occupied for over 21 years.

Goal has learned that Wenger will return to the game in a new technical role with FIFA, having had protracted talks with football’s governing body, and the ex- boss has suggested that a return to the game might not be too far away.

Speaking as he received the 2019 Legends of Football award at a dinner in London on Monday that benefits music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins, he said: “Since leaving Arsenal I have received some interesting proposals some of which I am currently contemplating.

"However, one invitation that I did not hesitate to accept, and I am extremely honoured to do so, is to receive the 2019 Legends of Football award.”

Wenger is thrilled to have the opportunity to support the charity and lifted the lid on his love of music, including The Beatles and Bob Marley.

“I have always enjoyed music and I am excited to be involved in the work Legends of Football does to support Nordoff Robbins, which is a fantastic charity,” he said.

“Music therapy can change people's lives, across a broad spectrum of disabilities, and I will help in any way I can. I look forward to celebrating at the Legends of Football event on October 7.

“I still love The Beatles because it's simplicity, and it's a bit like in football, you know. When it's class it looks simple, and that music looks very simple and that's maybe why it has lasted so long.

“I've said many times [that I always go back to] Bob Marley. There's something in his life that is the symbol of what music is about, you know. He loved football. He enjoyed life. When you see those clips of him, playing football, he was more than decent with the ball wasn't he? He was more than decent with the ball, yes, and I like the combination of football and music.”