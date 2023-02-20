Watford vs West Brom: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Watford against West Brom in the Championship on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Watford and West Brom are set to square off at Vicarage Road in Monday's Championship encounter.

The hosts are 14 points away from an automatic promotion place but more realistically just two points off the play-off spots, while the visitors currently trail the Hornets by two points.

Slaven Bilic's men have not tasted victory in their last five league games but have at least avoided defeat in the last three of those, including giving leaders Burnley a scare in the 1-1 draw in the mid-week, whereas West Brom were also held to a 1-1 draw by Blackburn Rovers in their last fixture.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Watford vs West Brom date & kick-off time

Game: Watford vs West Brom Date: February 20, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm ET, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Feb 21) Venue: Vicarage Road, Watford

How to watch Watford vs West Brom on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on ESPN+.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via Sky Go.

There is no TV telecast or stream of the game in India.

Watford team news & squad

There may be one or two changes at the most from the impressive draw against Burnley, as Ken Sema may make way for Matheus Martins in the event Bilic wants Joao Pedro in a number 10 position.

Hassane Kamara and Hamza Choudhury are both two yellow cards away from facing a two-match ban, but that should not prevent the midfield duo from starting on Monday.

Watford possible XI: Bachmann; Gaspar, Porteous, Hoedt, Kamara; Kone, Choudhury, Sema; Sarr, Davis, Pedro

Position Players Goalkeepers Bachmann, Okoye, Hamer Defenders Hoedt, Hause, Kabasele, Sierralta, Porteous, Cathcart, Kamara, Ngakia, Gaspar, Ferreira Midfielders Choudhury, Kayembe, Louza, Kone, Dele-Bashiru, Bacuna, Cleverley, Gosling, Sema, Asprilla Forwards Pedro, Araujo, Davis, Assombalonga, Sarr, Kalu, Martins

West Brom team news & squad

After an impressive show coming off the bench against Blackburn, Jayson Molumby may be preferred over Nathaniel Chalobah in midfield, while Daryl Dike is likely to start ahead of Brandon Thomas-Asante in attack.

No big changes are expected in the XI otherwise.

West Brom possible XI: Griffiths; Furlong, O'Shea, Pieters, Townsend; Molumby, Yokuslu, Albrighton; Wallace, Dike, Swift