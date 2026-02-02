How to watch the 2026 Winter Olympics from anywhere: TV schedule, streaming links & more

The 2026 Winter Olympics - officially the Milano-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games - kick off on Friday, February 6, 2026, with the Opening Ceremony at San Siro Stadium in Milan, running through to Sunday, February 22, 2026.

Across 116 medal events and 16 disciplines, including figure skating, alpine skiing, ice hockey and more, here’s how to catch every key moment live or on demand, no matter where you are in the world.

Winter Olympics 2026 key dates & times

Opening Ceremony: Feb. 6, 2026 – Milan

Feb. 6, 2026 – Milan Games run: Feb. 6–22, 2026

Feb. 6–22, 2026 Competitions: Alpine skiing, biathlon, figure skating, ice hockey, skeleton, speed skating, snowboarding (full daily schedules will be published closer to the start).

All times below are in local time. Convert to your time zone when watching live.

How to watch 2026 Winter Olympics

Below are the confirmed broadcast and streaming rights holders for the 2026 Winter Olympics in key countries and regions.

Region TV Streaming 🇬🇧 UK TNT Sport / BBC Discovery+ 🇺🇸 USA NBCUniversal Peacock 🇨🇦 Canada CBC CBC Gem 🇦🇺 Australia Channel 9 Stan Sport 🇮🇹 Italy RAI HBO Max 🇩🇪 Germany ZDF ZDF / HBO Max 🌍 Other NordVPN NordVPN

Winter Olympics 2026 Schedule - regional start times