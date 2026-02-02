Goal.com
Milano Cortina 2026 Winter OlympicsGetty Images
Angelica Daujotas

How to watch the 2026 Winter Olympics from anywhere: TV schedule, streaming links & more

Every medal, every moment - here’s how to watch the 2026 Winter Olympics live from anywhere in the world.

The 2026 Winter Olympics - officially the Milano-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games - kick off on Friday, February 6, 2026, with the Opening Ceremony at San Siro Stadium in Milan, running through to Sunday, February 22, 2026.

Across 116 medal events and 16 disciplines, including figure skating, alpine skiing, ice hockey and more, here’s how to catch every key moment live or on demand, no matter where you are in the world.

Winter Olympics 2026 key dates & times

Milano-Cortina 2026 (CET / UTC+1):
  • Opening Ceremony: Feb. 6, 2026 – Milan
  • Games run: Feb. 6–22, 2026
  • Competitions: Alpine skiing, biathlon, figure skating, ice hockey, skeleton, speed skating, snowboarding (full daily schedules will be published closer to the start).

All times below are in local time. Convert to your time zone when watching live.

How to watch 2026 Winter Olympics

Below are the confirmed broadcast and streaming rights holders for the 2026 Winter Olympics in key countries and regions.

RegionTVStreaming
🇬🇧 UKTNT Sport / BBCDiscovery+
🇺🇸 USANBCUniversalPeacock
🇨🇦 CanadaCBCCBC Gem
🇦🇺 AustraliaChannel 9Stan Sport
🇮🇹 ItalyRAIHBO Max
🇩🇪 GermanyZDFZDF / HBO Max
🌍 OtherNordVPNNordVPN

How to watch 2026 Winter Olympics from anywhere with a VPN

If the Winter Olympics aren't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

Winter Olympics 2026 Schedule - regional start times

Region / Time ZoneOpening Ceremony
(Feb 6)		Morning Competition BlockPrime Time Finals BlockEvening Session
Milano-Cortina (CET UTC+1)20:0010:0018:0021:00
London (GMT / UTC)19:0009:0017:0020:00
New York (EST UTC-5)14:0004:0012:0015:00
Los Angeles (PST UTC-8)11:0001:0009:0012:00
Toronto (EST UTC-5)14:0004:0012:0015:00
Sydney (AEDT UTC+11)05:00 (Feb 7)21:0023:0002:00 (next day)
Mumbai (IST UTC+5:30)00:30 (Feb 7)14:3016:3019:30
Berlin / Paris (CET UTC+1)20:0010:0018:0021:00

