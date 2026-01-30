How to watch UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2, full fight card, streaming links & more

Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski puts his featherweight title on the line in a highly anticipated rematch against Diego Lopes in UFC 325, live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The champion and challenger first met at UFC 314, where Volkanovski won a hard-fought decision to reclaim gold - and now both men meet again in front of a fired-up Aussie crowd.

For fight fans around the world, it’s a must-watch main event, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Below you’ll find all the key details to stream or watch the full card live, plus start times and every confirmed matchup from prelims to main event.

When is UFC 325: Volkanovski?

Date Sunday, Feb 1 2026 (Australia, UK + Europe), Saturday, Jan 31 (USA) Location Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia Prelims start time The Paramount+ show starts at 6:00 pm ET (11:00 pm GMT on TNT Sports PPV) Main event walks 1:00 pm AEDT (Sunday) / 2:00 am GMT (Sunday) / 9:00 pm ET (Saturday)

🇺🇸 How to watch UFC 325 in the US

In the United States, Volkanovski vs Lopes 2 and all the fights on the UFC 325 card will be broadcast live on Paramount+. It’s the first time since the UFC put pen to paper on a 7-year media rights deal with Paramount that a numbered card has appeared on the subscription streaming service.

‘Essential Plan’ Paramount+ subscribers will be able to access every single UFC event, including the marquee numbered PPV cards and all UFC Fight Nights. The Essential Plan costs $8.99 per month (or $89.99 if you sign up for an annual subscription).

There’s also the ‘Premium Plan’, which is slightly more costly at $13.99 per month (or $139.99 for an annual subscription). However, it offers the benefit of being almost ad-free compared to the Essential Plan and includes all SHOWTIME content and all CBS live sports coverage.

🇬🇧 How to watch UFC 325 in the UK

UFC 325 will be exclusively live on TNT Sports 1 (live). Viewers can live stream the card on discovery+ or watch via TNT Sports Box Office on Sky, BT, and Virgin Media platforms. You don't need to be a TNT Sports subscriber to buy the event. TNT Sports Box Office events are available to purchase and watch through BT Sports or in the discovery+ app – on smart TVs, computers, or mobile devices.

How to watch UFC 325 anywhere with a VPN

If UFC 325 isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to find the one that's best for you.

Full UFC 325 fight card

Here’s every confirmed fight scheduled for UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2:

Main card

Featherweight Title: Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs Diego Lopes

Dan Hooker vs Benoit Saint-Denis

Rafael Fiziev vs Mauricio Ruffy

Tai Tuivasa vs Tallison Teixeira

Quillan Salkilld vs Jamie Mullarkey

Preliminary card

Junior Tafa vs Billy Elekana

Cameron Rowston vs Cody Brundage

Jacob Malkoun vs Torrez Finney

Jonathan Micallef vs Oban Elliott

Early preliminary card

Kaan Ofili vs Yi Zha

Kim Sang-wook vs Dom Mar Fan

Keiichiro Nakamura vs Sebastian Szalay

Sulang Rangbo vs Lawrence Lui

Aaron Tau vs Namsrai Batbayar

What’s at stake

After reclaiming featherweight gold at UFC 314, Volkanovski looks to cement his legacy with a successful defence on home soil. Lopes enters as a dangerous challenger riding momentum and seeking redemption in the rematch.

But this isn’t just about the main event - explosive undercard matchups like Dan Hooker vs Benoit Saint-Denis and heavyweight intrigue with Tai Tuivasa all add depth to a stacked card that’s worth staying up late for.