How to watch UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs Makhachev, fight card, streaming links & more

The MMA masses from the New York area and beyond have a UFC card to savour on November 15. UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs Makhachev at Madison Square Garden will be the penultimate standout ‘numbered’ event of the calendar year, with only UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2 to come (December 6) before the curtain falls on 2025.

Not only does UFC 322 have the thrilling welterweight title feature between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev, but there’s also a co-main, with Valentina Shevchenko defending her flyweight crown against Zhang Weili. If that wasn’t enough, there’s the showdown between Sean Brady and Michael Morales, who have a combined record of 37 fights with just one loss.

Aussie MMA fans were in ecstasy in May when one of their own, Jack Della Maddalena, dethroned Belal Muhammad to become the UFC welterweight champion on Canadian soil. JDM brought the pressure, landing 200 strikes en route to a unanimous points victory. He now makes the first defence of his belt, looking to maintain his lengthy winning streak in the Octagon.

Despite a sluggish start to his MMA career, which saw him suffer two stoppage losses in 2016, Della Maddalena found his feet in style, rattling off nine straight wins within the distance, following those two early setbacks. His path to stardom continued with a Vegas victory against Ange Loosa in Dana White’s 2021 Contender Series, which propelled the Aussie into the UFC ranks. Della Maddalena determinedly grabbed that UFC baton with aplomb and has not looked back. As well as extending his MMA winning streak to 18, he's also impressively claimed four consecutive ‘performance of the night’ awards along the way.

Della Maddalena would have been hoping for an easy first defence; however, his prayers weren’t answered, as in Islam Makhachev, he faces another surging star of the sport. The Dagestan-born fighter has only tasted defeat once in his MMA career, and since that sole blot on his copybook in 2015, he’s racked up 15 straight victories, secured the lightweight crown and made four successful defences of the belt. Instead of resting on his laurels, though, at 34 years of age, Makhachev has shown ambition by vacating the lightweight throne and going in search of welterweight honours.

Like Makhachev, Zhang Weili is also gunning for glory in another weight division. Following Weili's unanimous decision victory against Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312 in February, she stepped down from the strawweight pedestal, on which she had stood since November 2022, to set her sights on Valentina Shevchenko’s flyweight title. Both stars of the ladies’ scene have gone the distance in tough 5-rounders over the past couple of years, and we can expect more of the same in New York.

Let GOAL give you all the vital information you need to know ahead of UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs Makhachev, including the full card details and how you can watch or stream all the action live.

When is UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs Makhachev?

Date Saturday, November 15 Location Madison Square Garden, New York City, United States Prelims start time The ESPN+ show starts at 8pm ET (Sunday 1am GMT, TNT Sports) Main event walks ESPN PPV from 11pm ET (Sunday 4am GMT, TNT Sports)

UFC 322 is taking place at Madison Square Garden (more commonly known as 'the Garden' or 'MSG'), which is a multi-purpose indoor arena in New York City. In addition to numerous MMA events, the venue hosts/has hosted many sporting events, including NHL, NBA, boxing, WWE, and other forms of entertainment (concerts, ice shows, circuses, etc.).

The New York State Athletic Commission only authorised mixed martial events in 2016. Since then, Madison Square Gardens has been the venue for several blockbuster UFC match-ups, the first of which was UFC 205: Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez in November 2016. UFC 322 will mark the 9th occasion a UFC card has been held at MSG.

🇺🇸 How to watch UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs Makhachev in the US

In the United States, UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs Makhachev will be broadcast live on ESPN PPV, with streaming available via the ESPN app.

🇬🇧 How to watch UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs Makhachev in the UK

UFC 322 will be exclusively live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT and Virgin Media platforms.

🇦🇺 How to watch UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs Makhachev in Australia

Australian viewers can watch or stream all UFC PPV fights, live and on-demand, on Main Event via Kayo Sports.

How to watch UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs Makhachev from anywhere with a VPN

UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs Makhachev Fight Card

Main Card

Weight class Fight Welterweight (title) Jack Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev Women's Flyweight (title) Valentina Shevchenko vs Zhang Weili Welterweight Sean Brady vs Michael Morales Middleweight Bo Nickal vs Rodolfo Vieira Welterweight Leon Edwards vs Carlos Prates

Jack Della Maddalena MMA stats

Age: 29

29 Height: 1.8 m

1.8 m Reach: 1.85 m

1.85 m Total fights: 20

20 Record: 18-2-0

Islam Makhachev MMA stats