How to watch today's Santos Laguna F vs Monterrey F Liga MX Femenil game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX Femenil match between Santos Laguna and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Santos Laguna will take on Monterrey in the Liga MX Femenil clash at the Corona Stadium on Tuesday.

Monterrey are seventh in the standings with just one win in their last five league games. They will need points but won't be as desperate as the 17th-placed hosts. Santos Laguna have only managed to win one out of their first 12 league games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

The match will be shown live on Caliente TV in Mexico. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Santos Laguna vs Monterrey kick-off time

The match will be played at the Corona Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 10pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Santos Laguna team news

Santos Laguna Women are enduring a challenging Clausura 2025 campaign, sitting close to the bottom of the Liga MX Femenil standings with just three points from 12 matches. Their only victory came in the opening match against Atlas on January 3, and they have since suffered 11 consecutive losses without a single draw.

The team has struggled defensively, conceding an average of 2.41 goals per match, and offensively, they have managed just 0.78 goals per game. Recent results include heavy defeats to Tigres UANL (5-0) and Cruz Azul (1-0), reflecting their ongoing difficulties. With five matches left in the regular season, Santos faces an uphill battle to salvage any positives from their campaign and they have their full squad at their disposal for that long road ahead.

Monterrey team news

Monterrey Women are in seventh place in the Liga MX Femenil standings, with 20 points from their 12 matches so far. Despite their strong overall season performance, recent form has been inconsistent, including a loss to Atlas (2-1), a draw against Pachuca (2-2), and a win over Cruz Azul (3-2). Monterrey boasts superior attacking stats, scoring an average of 2.35 goals per match and will be eager to stabilize their form and secure their position in the playoff spots.

They have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their clash against the struggling Santos Laguna.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

