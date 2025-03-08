How to watch today's Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

High stakes loom over Sunday's mammoth Premier League showdown at Old Trafford, where a struggling Manchester United play host to runners-up Arsenal.

Arsenal sit second in the league table and have impressed throughout the campaign. They head into this clash brimming with confidence after dismantling PSV Eindhoven 7-1 in the Champions League.

However, the Gunners now find themselves trailing Liverpool by 16 points after going winless in their last two Premier League fixtures, though they still have two games in hand. With the clock ticking, Mikel Arteta and his squad must quickly find their footing if they are to keep their title ambitions alive.

Manchester United, by contrast, find themselves languishing in 14th place, unable to shake off their inconsistent form. A 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad last time out did little to ease concerns, and they'll need to dig deep to pose a serious threat in this game.

Since Ruben Amorim took the reins in November, United have struggled to gain any sort of momentum in the Premier League, exited the FA Cup in the fifth round, and find themselves in a precarious position in the UEFA Europa League last 16. With only a handful of weeks remaining in the season, the Portuguese tactician will be desperate to steer his side back on track and at least show signs of resurgence.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream and Peacock Premium as well as being broadcast live on NBC and Telemundo.

Manchester United vs Arsenal kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Old Trafford

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm GMT on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

United boss Ruben Amorim had little in the way of encouraging injury updates ahead of the upcoming clash, confirming that both Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte—nursing knocks—are unlikely to be fit in time. Their absence only adds to an already lengthy casualty list, which includes Amad Diallo (ankle), Lisandro Martínez (knee), Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Jonny Evans (back), Luke Shaw (hamstring), Mason Mount (hamstring), Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton (both unspecified). Meanwhile, Patrick Dorgu is unavailable due to suspension.

With Dorgu ruled out and Maguire sidelined, Victor Lindelof could be thrown in for his first Premier League start of the season unless Amorim takes a gamble on former Arsenal prospect Ayden Heaven. Another ex-Gunner, Chido Obi, caught the eye in the FA Cup defeat to Fulham, though a starting role in such a high-profile fixture seems unlikely.

Arsenal team news

On the visitors’ side, Mikel Arteta faces familiar fitness woes, with Gabriel Martinelli (hamstring), Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Kai Havertz (hamstring), Gabriel Jesus (knee), and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) still unavailable. Myles Lewis-Skelly was withdrawn early in the rout against PSV due to a booking risk rather than injury, so his place in the XI shouldn't be in jeopardy.

Further up the pitch, Mikel Merino is set to continue as the makeshift No. 9 in a depleted attack featuring Ethan Nwaneri and Leandro Trossard.

