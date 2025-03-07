This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
Anfield
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Liverpool vs Southampton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Table-toppers Liverpool remain in the hunt for a historic treble this season as they prepare to host a beleaguered Southampton side, who appear destined for the drop, at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's men rode their luck in midweek but snatched a smash-and-grab 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes, thanks to a late winner from Harvey Elliott, in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

The Reds kick off this weekend’s Premier League action sitting 13 points clear of Arsenal at the summit, having lost just once in 28 league outings this term. Their pursuit of silverware continues next weekend when they take on Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final at Wembley.

As for Southampton, a mid-season dugout switch saw Ivan Juric replace Russell Martin in December, but their fortunes have failed to improve. The Saints remain rooted to the foot of the table, 13 points from safety and eight adrift of the team above them.

Now merely fighting to avoid the ignominy of Derby County's infamous 11-point tally from the 2007-08 season, Southampton arrive on Merseyside in dire form, having suffered three consecutive defeats, leaking 11 goals in that stretch.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Liverpool vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

Country

TV channel / live stream

United Kingdom

NA

United States

Peacock Premium

Australia

Optus Sport

Canada

Fubo

Germany

Sky Sports Premier League

Republic of Ireland

Premier Sports ROI 1

Spain

DAZN

Italy

Sky Sports Uno, Sky Go Italia

India

Jio+Hotstar, Star Sports Select 1

Netherlands

Viaplay

South Africa

SuperSport

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Southampton will not be telecast in the United Kingdom (UK) due to the traditional 3:00 pm blackout ruling.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Liverpool vs Southampton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
Anfield

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Southampton will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 3 pm GMT on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

Team news & squads

Liverpool vs Southampton Probable lineups

LiverpoolHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestSOU
1
A. Becker
4
V. van Dijk
5
I. Konate
21
K. Tsimikas
66
T. Alexander-Arnold
7
L. Diaz
3
W. Endo
11
M. Salah
19
H. Elliott
17
C. Jones
9
D. Nunez
30
A. Ramsdale
37
A. Bella-Kotchap
6
T. Harwood-Bellis
5
J. Stephens
20
K. Sulemana
26
L. Ugochukwu
7
J. Aribo
16
Y. Sugawara
2
K. Walker-Peters
18
M. Fernandes
32
P. Onuachu

3-4-2-1

SOUAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Johnny Heitinga

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Ivan Juric

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Liverpool team news

Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley are both ruled out, while Cody Gakpo sat out the last game with a minor knock.

Tyler Morton is also unavailable, but aside from those absences, Arne Slot has a near full-strength squad at his disposal.

Southampton team news

Southampton are keeping their fingers crossed that Adam Lallana, Jan Bednarek, Lesley Ugochukwu, James Bree, and Kyle Walker-Peters will all be fit and ready for selection.

However, Ryan Fraser, Ross Stewart, and Juan Larios remain sidelined due to injuries.

Form

LIV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

SOU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

LIV

Last 5 matches

SOU

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

15

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

