Europa Conference League group stage draw: Date, TV channel, live stream, teams, seeding & rules

Everything you need to know about the Europa Conference League group stage draw,

The Europa Conference League returns for its third season in 2023-24 and the group stage draw is not far away.

Roma won the inaugural competition in 2021-22, while West Ham were the victors last season and this year there are bound to be plenty of talking points as top clubs from across Europe collide.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the Europa Conference League group stage draw, including when it is, how to watch it live, teams' seeding and more.

When is the 2023-24 Europa Conference League group stage draw?

What: Europa Conference League group stage draw Date: September 1, 2023 Time: 1:30pm BST / 8:30am ET Venue: Grimaldi Forum, Monaco

The 2023-24 Champions League group stage draw will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023.

Proceedings are scheduled to begin at 8:30am ET in the U.S. and 1:30pm BST in the UK.

Like the Champions League group stage draw the day before, it is being staged at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

How to watch & stream the Europa Conference League group stage draw

UEFA's official website, uefa.com, will be streaming the Europa Conference League group stage draw live. You can access the stream here.

Official broadcast partners usually show the draw live on their respective TV channels too.

In the UK, TNT has the rights to Europa Conference League games and Paramount+ has the rights in the U.S., with games also shown on the CBS Golazo network.

Which teams are in the 2023-24 Europa Conference League group stage?

Thirty-two teams will compete in the Europa Conference League. They are divided into eight groups of four.

For the draw, teams are divided into four pots of eight teams according to their UEFA club coefficient.

Teams from the same national association cannot be drawn together in the same group.

The 32 teams which go into the hat for the draw are:

Five winners from the Champions route play-off round.

The 17 winners from the Main route play-off round.

The 10 teams eliminated from the Europa League play-off round.

Seeding pots will appear here ahead of the draw.

When does the 2023-24 Europa Conference League group stage start?

Group stage matches in the Europa Conference League are scheduled to start on September 21.

That means teams will have three weeks to prepare for their first opponents following the draw.

You can see all the group stage dates below.

Matchday Dates Matchday 1 September 21 Matchday 2 October 5 Matchday 3 October 26 Matchday 4 November 9 Matchday 5 November 30 Matchday 6 December 14

Where to watch the Europa Conference League on TV & stream live online

Country Broadcaster U.S. Paramount+ UK TNT Sports

Europa Conference League games can be watched live and streamed on Paramount+ in the United States. Check out the upcoming live Europa Conference League games to watch here.

In the United Kingdom, TNT Sports broadcasts Europa Conference League games exclusively and you can see which upcoming games can be watched live on TV here.

