WATCH: 'Gary Neville is a w*nker!' - Thousands of Wolves fans aim sweary chant at Man Utd legend and Sky Sports pundit

Wolves fans made Gary Neville the subject of an explicit but humorous chant ahead of their 1-1 draw away to Fulham on Friday night.

Neville targeted by Wolves fans

Away end aims funny chant at pundit

Man Utd legend saw funny side of song

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of kick-off in the Premier League's Friday evening offering at Craven Cottage, Wolves fans spotted Sky Sports pundit Neville sat in the studio providing coverage of the game. Fans spotting him somehow prompted the majority of the away end to direct a rather cheeky chant towards Neville, who filmed it from behind the glass of the studio.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neville thankfully saw the funny side of the jibe and took the chanting well, which was appreciated by the fans who finished off with a round of applause for the Manchester United legend turned pundit. Spirits were high among the away end as they watched their side go 1-0 up away from home thanks to Pablo Sarabia's first half strike, but they couldn't hold on for all three points as the game ended 1-1.

WHAT NEXT? While Neville moves on through the weekend and hopes to not be the subject of more chants from away ends around the country, Julen Lopetegui's side must turn their attention to another away trip on March 1, where they visit Anfield to take on a resurgent Liverpool.