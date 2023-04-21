Television pundit Gary Neville was booed by Arsenal supporters at the Emirates on Friday after showing off an old Gunners shirt.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of Arsenal's Premier League clash with Southampton, Sky Sports managed to dig out a photograph of Neville as a child wearing an old Arsenal shirt. The former Manchester United defender was then handed the jersey and held it up to the cameras, only to be promptly booed by the home supporters watching on from the stands ahead of kick-off.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neville explained that he had been wearing the shirt as a youngster because his team had been "very poor" and had got the shirts from a local shop in Bury. The ex-Red Devils has previously made a bet on Twitter and agreed to wear an Arsenal shirt if the Gunners win the Premier League this season.

WHAT NEXT? The destination of the title may become clearer next week when Arsenal face off against Manchester City in a top-of-the-table clash at the Etihad Stadium.