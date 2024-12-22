This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
Craven Cottage
GOAL

How to watch today's Fulham vs Southampton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueFulham vs SouthamptonFulhamSouthampton

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fulham will welcome Southampton to Craven Cottage for a Premier League clash on Sunday.

Former Roma boss Ivan Juric has taken the head coach's seat at Southampton and will be hoping his new team can pick up points this weekend. They are rock bottom in the standings, with one win so far this season.

Fulham are eighth in the standings and their main concern will be the lack of wins recently. They have drawn three of their last four outings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fulham vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomSky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO
United StatesPeacock Premium
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
FrancemyCANAL, Canal+ Live 2
IndiaDisney+ Hotstar
SpainDAZN
ItalySky Go Italia
Netherlands, Poland, Norway, Sweden, DenmarkViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport

In the UK, the Premier League match between Southampton and Fulham will be broadcast live on TV or through Sky Sports.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to watch and stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Fulham vs Southampton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
Craven Cottage

The match will be played at Craven Cottage on Sunday, with kick-off at 9 am ET / 2 pm GMT.

Team news & squads

Fulham vs Southampton Probable lineups

FulhamHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

5-4-1

Home team crestSOU
1
B. Leno
3
C. Bassey
21
T. Castagne
31
I. Diop
33
A. Robinson
17
A. Iwobi
20
S. Lukic
8
H. Wilson
16
S. Berge
32
E. Smith Rowe
7
R. Jimenez
1
A. McCarthy
15
N. Wood
6
T. Harwood-Bellis
3
R. Manning
16
Y. Sugawara
35
J. Bednarek
9
A. Armstrong
4
F. Downes
18
M. Fernandes
7
J. Aribo
19
C. Archer

5-4-1

SOUAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Marco Silva

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Simon Rusk

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Fulham team news

On the Fulham side, Andreas Pereira is ruled out due to a suspension after accumulating yellow cards. However, Calvin Bassey and Tom Cairney return from their bans, and Joachim Andersen is expected to be fit for the match.

Kenny Tete, Reiss Nelson and Harrison Reed are on Fulham's injury list.

Southampton team news

Jack Stephens remains unavailable as he serves the final game of a four-match suspension.

Southampton will be without Will Smallbone, Gavin Bazunu, and Ross Stewart, all of whom are confirmed absentees.

Form

FUL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5

SOU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/14
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

FUL

Last 5 matches

SOU

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

5

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

