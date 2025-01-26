This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Fulham vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fulham will face Manchester United in the Premier League next at the Craven Cottage on Sunday.

It is not often that you will find Fulham above the Red Devils in the league standings when the two teams meet but that is indeed the case at the moment. Fulham are 10th with 33 points whereas Manchester United are 13th with 26 points.

Both teams have only lost one out of their last five games and will be targeting nothing less than a win. That should make this an interesting clash.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fulham vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United Kingdom (UK)TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
United States (U.S.)NBC, Telemundo, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Peacock
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
GermanySky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
IndiaDisney+ Hotstar VIP
Republic of IrelandTNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
SpainMovistar+, DAZN
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport, DStv, Showmax

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Fulham and Manchester United will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream and Peacock Premium as well as being broadcast live on NBC and Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Fulham vs Manchester United kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
Craven Cottage

The match will be played at the Craven Cottage on Sunday, with kick-off at 2 pm ET / 7 pm GMT.

Team news & squads

Fulham vs Manchester United Probable lineups

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

1
B. Leno
3
C. Bassey
33
A. Robinson
5
J. Andersen
21
T. Castagne
32
E. Smith Rowe
17
A. Iwobi
16
S. Berge
20
S. Lukic
8
H. Wilson
7
R. Jimenez
24
A. Onana
5
H. Maguire
6
L. Martinez
20
D. Dalot
4
M. de Ligt
3
N. Mazraoui
8
B. Fernandes
37
K. Mainoo
16
A. Diallo
25
M. Ugarte
9
R. Hoejlund

3-4-2-1

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Marco Silva

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Ruben Amorim

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Fulham team news

For the home side, only Kenny Tete and Arsenal loanee Reiss Nelson are unavailable this week.

Manchester United team news

Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro were both substituted before the hour mark in their previous match and remain doubtful for this fixture.

Mason Mount, Jonny Evans, and Luke Shaw are still sidelined, though Victor Lindelof has resumed training, and Noussair Mazraoui is likely to make his return.

Form

FUL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

MUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Head-to-Head Record

FUL

Last 5 matches

MUN

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

4

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

