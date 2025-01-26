This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Barcelona and Valencia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will take on Valencia in La Liga at the Olimpico Lluis Companys Stadium on Sunday.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last five league games but will need to keep picking up wins in order to catch second-placed Atletico Madrid and ultimately the leaders Real Madrid.

Valencia are down in 19th place with 16 points. They are unbeaten in four games across all competitions but this weekend's fixture may be too difficult a challenge for them.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Barcelona vs Valencia online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United Kingdom (UK)Premier Sports, La Liga TV
United States (U.S.)ESPN+, Fubo
AustraliabeIN Sports
CanadaTSN+
GermanyDAZN
IndiaGXR World
Republic of IrelandPremier Sports, La Liga TV
SpainMovistar+, DAZN
NetherlandsZiggo Sports
South AfricaSuperSport, DStv, Startimes

In the United Kingdom (UK), the La Liga match between Barcelona and Valencia will be shown live on Premier Sports and La Liga TV.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to watch on Fubo and ESPN+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Barcelona vs Valencia kick-off time

crest
LaLiga - LaLiga
Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys

The match will be played at the Olimpico Lluis Companys Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT for fans.

Team news & squads

Barcelona vs Valencia Probable lineups

BarcelonaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestVAL
13
I. Pena
3
A. Balde
4
R. Araujo
23
J. Kounde
2
P. Cubarsi
11
Raphinha
8
Pedri
6
Gavi
19
L. Yamal
17
M. Casado
9
R. Lewandowski
25
G. Mamardashvili
14
J. Gaya
15
C. Tarrega
24
Y. Gasiorowski
20
D. Foulquier
22
L. Rioja
5
E. Barrenechea
10
A. Almeida
8
J. Guerra
16
D. Lopez
9
H. Duro

4-2-3-1

VALAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Hans-Dieter Flick

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Carlos Corberan

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Barcelona team news

Barcelona are set to miss Inigo Martinez, Marc Bernal, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen due to injuries.

Dani Olmo is questionable after a calf issue kept him out of the Benfica clash.

Valencia team news

Valencia will be without Cristhian Mosquera, who is suspended—a significant setback for the team.

Mouctar Diakhaby and Thierry Correia remain sidelined with injuries.

Form

BAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

VAL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

BAR

Last 5 matches

VAL

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

9

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

