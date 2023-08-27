WATCH: Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster opens Premier League scoring account goal in style for Burnley

Bafana Bafana star Lyle Foster found the back of the net for the first time in the English top-flight on Sunday.

Foster scored his first goal in the EPL

He is selected in latest Bafana squad

Foster is expected to start against Spurs

WHAT HAPPENED: Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster netted his maiden goal in the English Premier League with a stunning volley. However, his side, Burnley, were on the losing end in a thrilling encounter against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

Article continues below

WATCH FOSTER'S STUNNING GOAL:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foster joins the likes of Bafana Bafana legend and all-time leading goalscorer Benni McCarthy, Shaun Bartlett and Steven Pienaar, just to name a few - who have scored goals in the English top-flight.

The Bafana striker has been named in Hugo Broos' 36-man preliminary squad to take on Southern Africa neighbours Namibia and DR Congo next month. Meanwhile, Foster is expected to start in upcoming matches against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur before he links up with the national team.

WHAT'S NEXT: Foster will look to continue his scoring run at Burnley as he aims to be part of South Africa's side that will play in next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.