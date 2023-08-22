Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has included three players from Kaizer Chiefs in the squad to take on DRC and Namibia.

Broos named his squad to play two friendlies

He still has to trim his team to 23-man

Sundowns players dominate the list

WHAT HAPPENED: Hugo Broos named a 36-man Bafana Bafana squad to take on the Democratic of Congo and Namibia next month.

PSL defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns have the most representation in the preliminary squad with eight players, while the likes of Sifiso Hlanti, Pule Mmodi and Yusuf Maart make entry as the only three players from Kaizer Chiefs. Amakhosi players were notable absentees the last time Broos announced his squad. France-based Lebo Mothiba also made a come back to the team as he receives a first call-up under Broos.

THE FULL SQUAD:

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Next week, Broos will unveil his final list of 23 players for the upcoming two matches, after refining the initial squad. On 9 September, Broos' team will welcome Namibia for a match scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM SAT and three days later, South Africa will face DR Congo.

These matches play a crucial role in the coach's preparations for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire in January of the following year, as well as for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers taking place in November.

WHAT'S NEXT: Safa will make announcements of the venue in due course.