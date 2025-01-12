How to watch today's Arsenal vs Manchester United FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Arsenal and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news

Arsenal will face Manchester United in the FA Cup third round at the Emirates Stadium this Sunday.

The Gunners come into this fixture riding a mixed wave of recent form. They've secured three victories, one draw, and suffered one defeat in their last five matches across all competitions. Displaying sharpness in attack, Arsenal have found the net 10 times while conceding five, keeping a solitary clean sheet. However, a goalless draw with Brighton and a loss to Newcastle in their most recent outings have highlighted areas needing improvement as they gear up for this crucial tie.

In stark contrast, Manchester United have endured a torrid run, failing to win any of their last five games. Four defeats and a solitary draw have seen United ship 13 goals while managing to score just five, with three games ending goalless for them. Despite their struggles, a spirited 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield in their previous match offers hope, and they will aim to replicate that grit on another challenging away day.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom (UK) BBC One, BBC iPlayer United States (U.S.) ESPN+ Australia Optus Sport Canada Sportsnet World Now Republic of Ireland BBC One, BBC iPlayer India Sony LIV, Sony Ten 2/ Ten 2HD Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden Viaplay Norway TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium, V Sport 1 Norway South Africa SuperSport

In the United States (US), the FA Cup match between Arsenal and Man United will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be available to watch live online on BBC One, while streaming options are available through BBC iPlayer.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Arsenal vs Manchester United kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Emirates Stadium

The FA Cup match between Arsenal and Manchester United will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 10 am ET/7 am PT/ 3 pm GMT on Sunday, January 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

With the North London Derby looming and Mikel Arteta fielding a strong XI in midweek, some squad rotation is expected for this matchup. Raheem Sterling, recently returning from injury, might feature after being an unused substitute against Newcastle. Summer signings Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori could also be handed minutes. In goal, Neto may be handed his debut, replacing David Raya, while injuries to Bukayo Saka, Ethan Nwaneri, Ben White, and Takehiro Tomiyasu limit Arteta’s options.

Manchester United team news

Ruben Amorim, meanwhile, has largely frozen out Marcus Rashford, with the forward reportedly seeking a move away from Old Trafford this month. United will also be without Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, and Victor Lindelof, who are sidelined due to injuries.

Amorim is expected to field a strong lineup, retaining much of the side that impressed at Anfield. Leny Yoro is likely to replace Matthijs de Ligt at right centre-back, while Alejandro Garnacho is pushing for a starting spot after a promising cameo last time out. Joshua Zirkzee, who endured a tough outing against Newcastle, could lead the line, with Rasmus Højlund struggling to find form ahead of this high-stakes battle in north London.

