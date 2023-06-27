A 20-foot tall Alex Morgan statue, named the Liberty Alex, is set to tour the United States to promote the Women's World Cup.

Morgan an icon of U.S. sport

Two-time Women's World Cup winner

Will play for USWNT at 2023 tournament

WHAT HAPPENED? Morgan has been shown the incredible 20-foot artwork that depicts the U.S. women's national team star holding the Women's World Cup in one hand and a ball in the other, with a US flag draped over her. She has won the tournament twice, in 2015 and 2019.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The statue will tour the U.S. to promote the Women's World Cup, which is taking place in Australia and New Zealand. The USWNT will play Vietnam, the Netherlands and Portugal in their group, and Morgan has been included in the squad.

WHAT NEXT? The USWNT will first play Wales in a warm-up friendly before aiming to win their third consecutive World Cup, potentially becoming the first team in history to do so.