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Bernardo Silva ManCitygetty
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Video: he arrived in Madrid today: Bernardo Silva comments on his move to Real in three words

LaLiga
Real Madrid
B. Silva
Spain
Portugal

He joined the Real Madrid in a free transfer.

A few weeks ago, Real Madrid announced the signing of Bernardo Silva. The 31-year-old Portuguese midfielder touched down in Madrid on Monday.

Convinced by Real Madrid's project, where he will play under compatriot José Mourinho, the attacking midfielder is set for a new chapter in his career.

Silva got a warm welcome from the fans the moment he arrived, stopping to sign plenty of souvenirs. Asked about his first impressions, the Portuguese made no effort to hide his delight: "How do I feel? I'm extremely happy!"

 A first successful meeting with the Real Madrid faithful, then. Now they can't wait to see him shine in the colours of his new club.


Club Friendlies
Ferencvaros crest
Ferencvaros
FTC
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA


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