WATCH: How's he scored from there?! Victor Osimhen continues fine goalscoring form from impossible angle as Napoli approach 18-point gap at Serie A summit

Napoli goalscoring machine Victor Osimhen has netted yet again, this time with an incredible effort against Sassuolo on Friday.

Napoli already leading

Then Osimhen delivers moment of class

Scored his 18th league goal

WHAT HAPPENED? Hoping to extend their league at top of Serie A to 18 points, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia opened the scoring for Gli Azzurri in the 12th minute. Then, just after the half-hour mark, Osimhen doubled the lead as he rifled the ball into the back of the next from a near-impossible angle – although there may be question marks over the goalkeeper who was beaten at his near post.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That goal now means Osimhen has 18 in 19 Serie A games, while he also has four assists in Italy's top flight. Incredibly, if Napoli get the win they will finish the match 18 points ahead of Inter in second place.

WHAT NEXT FOR OSIMHEN? Unsurprisingly, his fine goalscoring feats are starting to earn plenty of attention from rival clubs with Man United said to be considering a summer move for the super striker.