Valverde admits: Mourinho surprised me, and this is my stance on Rodri's decision

Fede Valverde, the Real Madrid captain, spoke to the media at the Groupama Arena in Budapest following the 2-1 friendly win over Ferencvaros.

AS newspaper published Valverde's remarks, in which he said: "I did not expect the coach Jose Mourinho to be this way, during the days I have spent with him."

"Mourinho is close to the players," he continued. "In the end, he is someone who is with us in his nature and personality. Sometimes he is tough, but I think that is the way one can develop. I like the way he deals with us, and the way he deals with me personally."

His praise didn't stop at the new coach. It extended to new teammate Bernardo Silva too.

"Bernardo Silva is charming, funny and cheerful, and he has also integrated well with the entire team," the Uruguayan star said. "He is a wonderful player whom I always admired when he was an opponent, and today we are able to have him with us."

What about Rodri, the Manchester City star who turned down Real Madrid and chose Barcelona instead? Valverde kept his answer short: "Rodri's decision? I am talking about myself, and I focus only on the club and my teammates."

Turning to the Ferencvaros friendly, he explained: "We try to do what the coach wants, and to apply his ideas. There are many absent players, but in any case, we are improving little by little."

"I am enjoying having Mourinho with us here very much," he noted, "and I try, as I said in an interview, to learn from him and to make the most of every day I train with him and his coaching staff."

He signed off on the armband. "I carry a great responsibility in wearing the captain's armband. I try to make every player in the dressing room happy, to feel comfortable, and to have positive energy."