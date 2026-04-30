Valencia host Barcelona at the Estadio de Mestalla in Valencia on Sunday, May 24, in what promises to be a celebratory season finale as the Catalan giants look to officially crown their dominant league campaign.
Valencia currently sit 12th in La Liga while Barcelona are 1st, having already built an 11-point cushion at the top of the table to secure the title with games to spare.
GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Valencia vs Barcelona, including where to buy them and how much they cost.
When is Valencia vs Barcelona LaLiga kick-off?
How to buy Valencia vs Barcelona LaLiga tickets?
Multiple ticketing options are in place for La Liga games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages.
To purchase La Liga tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official club websites, where you will then need to navigate to the 'Tickets' section.
If tickets are sold out on official channels or you are looking to secure seats in advance of official release or snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary retailers such as StubHub.
Valencia vs Barcelona LaLiga: Everything you need to know
Valencia vs Barcelona Form
Valencia vs Barcelona: Recent Head-to-Head Record
Valencia vs Barcelona Standings
What to expect from Valencia vs Barcelona?
The final day of the La Liga season at Mestalla brings together two teams at very different stages of their journey.
For Barcelona, this match serves as a victory lap for Hansi Flick’s side, who have blown the competition away with a relentless attacking display throughout the spring. The Blaugrana enter this fixture in sparkling form, recently securing a clinical 2-0 victory over Getafe on April 25 and a narrow 1-0 win against Celta Vigo on April 22.
Valencia, meanwhile, find themselves in the safety of mid-table, having successfully navigated away from any relegation threats. Los Che have shown they can still be a force at home, evidenced by their gritty 2-1 win over Girona on ApvalencceloncelValencia will be desperate to restore some pride in front of their home fans, relying on the speed of Largie Ramazani to exploit any gaps in a rotated Barça lineup.
How much do Valencia vs Barcelona LaLiga tickets cost?
The cost of La Liga tickets varies widely.
Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from club to club.
In addition to those factors, seat location within the stadium significantly affects the ticket price, with premium views often commanding the highest cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures by category, with marquee matchups against big-name opponents, such as the Madrid derby (Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid) and El Clásico (Barcelona vs Real Madrid) falling into the highest tier, with prices rising accordingly.
La Liga ticket prices 2025-26 by club
Club
Stadium&
Ticket Price Range (Adult)
Alaves
Mendizorrotza
€13 - €59
Athletic Bilbao
San Mames
€30 - €110
Atletico Madrid
Metropolitano
€30 - €150
Barcelona
Camp Nou
€46 - €149
Celta Vigo
Balaidos
€20 - €80
Elche
Martinez Valero
€25 - €90
Espanyol
RCDE Stadium
€30 - €100
Getafe
Coliseum
€40 - €95
Girona
Montilivi
€35-€64
Levante
Ciutat de Valencia
€30 - €90
Mallorca
Mallorca Son Moix
€40 - €95
Osasuna
El Sadar
€40 - €140
Rayo Vallecano
Vallecas
€20 - €90
Real Betis
La Cartuja
€20 - €90
Real Madrid
Santiago Bernabeu
€20 - €90
Real Oviedo
Carlos Tartiere
€21 - €75
Real Sociedad
Anoeta
€25 - €60
Sevilla
Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan
€45 - €165
Valencia
Mestalla
€30 - €100
Villarreal
La Ceramica
€20 - €50
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