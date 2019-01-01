USWNT vs Portugal women: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
The U.S. women's national team are set to face off against Portugal in the first of two friendlies at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia as part of their five-game victory tour.
The 2019 Women's World Cup champions will be celebrating their title success in front of their home fans, with a record crowd of 44,100 to be in attendance. It is a team record for a standalone friendly game.
Jill Ellis' side got their victory tour started with an emphatic 3-0 over the Republic of Ireland in their opening game of the five-game slate on August 4 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
They will play Portugal once again in early September, before rounding out their tour with an additional two matches against South Korea.
|Game
|USWNT vs Portugal women
|Date
|Thursday, August 29
|Time
|12am BST / 7pm ET
|Stream (US)
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|FOX Sports 1
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will not be livestreamed or shown on television.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|N/A
|N/A
Squads & Team News
|Position
|USWNT squad
|Goalkeepers
|Naeher, Harris, Franch
|Defenders
|Sauerbrunn, O'Hara, Dahlkemper, Krieger, Davidson, Sonnett, Dunn, Short
|Midfielders
|Mewis, Brian, Ertz, Horan, Lavelle, Long
|Forwards
|Pugh, Lloyd, Morgan, Rapinoe, Heath, McDonald, Press, Hamilton
Ellis has drafted in North Carolina Courage striker Kristen Hamilton and Chicago Red Stars defender Casey Short for the two games against Portugal, in order to deal with a depleted squad due to injury.
World Cup star Megan Rapinoe (Achilles) could miss out on the game despite being called up for the tour,. Alex Morgan (concussion), Kelly O'Hara (ankle), Mallory Pugh, Alyssa Naeher, Rose Lavelle (concussion), Morgan Brian and Tierna Davidson are also injury doubts.
USWNT potential XI: Harris; Short, Sauerbrunn, Dahlkemper, Dunn; Mewis, Ertz, Horan; Heath, Press, Hamilton.
|Position
|Portugal squad
|Goalkeepers
|Costa, Morais, Pereira
|Defenders
|M. Mendes, Infante, Rebelo, Fidalgo, Norton, Neto, M. Gomes, Costa, Maia, Marchao
|Midfielders
|Borges, J. Silva, D. Silva, C. Mendes, Leite
|Forwards
|T. Pinto, F. Pinto, Silva, Marques, D. Gomes
Portugal potential XI: Pereira; Mendes, Neto, Rebelo, Fidalgo; Borges, J. Silva, C. Mendes; T. Pinto, Silva, Marques.
Betting & Match Odds
The USWNT are 1/25 favourites to win this match with bet365. Portugal are on offer at 25/1, while the draw is available at 14/1.
Click here to see all of bet365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.
Match Preview
Ellis, who announced her decision to step down as USWNT coach shortly after the World Cup-winning victory, explained her decision to call up Hamilton and Short.
"With the injuries we currently have to several World Cup players, and with two of our main priorities on the Victory Tour being spreading around the minutes and keeping players healthy for their clubs during this critical playoff push, it made sense to call in Casey and Kristen to give us options and depth for these games against what will be a tough Portugal team," she told reporters.
Hamilton will be eager to impress on her first cap for the USWNT following an impressive campaign with North Carolina Courage. She scored eight goals to propel her side to second place in the National Women's Soccer League, bested only by Christine Sinclair and Sam Kerr in the Golden Boot race.
Short, who has 27 caps, has played in 18 of the 19 matches for the third-placed Red Stars so far this season.
Speaking on her next career steps, Ellis spoke about the possibility of coaching a men's side.
“People naturally see that as a step up and I don’t necessarily see it that way," she told reporters in Philadelphia ahead of the victory tour game.
“I coach the best team in the world. I see it as not a ‘this’ move,” Ellis said as she put her hands above each other to indicate a step up. “It would be a ‘this’ move,” she said, pointing her fingers at each other to signify a lateral move.
“I’ve never coached men. I went to the pro licensing and what I learned a lot in there was coaches, whether it’s MLS, USL, international, we deal with many of the same things in terms of management and tactics and such."
Portugal failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup, but their record is far from abysmal. They have lost only two of their last nine matches, with their last loss coincidentally coming against the USWNT in November 2018.