United States vs Netherlands: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The USWNT are closing in on a record fourth Women's World Cup win, but the Dutch have become used to defying expectations

The go into their first ever Women's World Cup final as the only thing standing between the USA and a record fourth title.

Jill Ellis' side have been as imperious as ever at this tournament and, having swatted and aside, will line up for the final with their usual well-earned confidence.

But while the Dutch have rarely been at their best this summer, they boast a catalogue of stars of their own. If they hit their stride, the European champions are fully capable of upsetting the odds.

Game United States vs Netherlands Date Sunday, July 7 Time 4:00pm BST / 11:00am ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

US TV channel Online stream Telemundo / FOX fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on BBC One and can be streamed via the BBC iPlayer or BBC Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BBC One BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position USA squad Goalkeepers Naeher, Harris, Franch. Defenders Dunn, Krieger, Sauerbrunn, O'Hara, Dahlkemper, Davidson, Sonnett. Midfielders Long, Lavelle, Ertz, Horan, Mewis, Brian. Forwards Morgan, Rapinoe, Lloyd, Pugh, Heath, Press, McDonald.

Megan Rapinoe's omission from the starting XI against England caused a stir but she is expected to be ready for the final, though Christen Press' impressive showing in the semi-final means she would be unlucky to miss out.

Alex Morgan leads the line needing just one goal to add the Golden Boot to her collection following England forward Ellen White's disallowed effort against yesterday.

Possible USA starting XI: Naeher; Dunn, Sauerbrunn, Dahlkemper, O'Hara; Horan, Ertz, Lavelle; Rapinoe, Morgan, Heath.

Position Netherlands squad Goalkeepers Van Veenendaal, Geurts, Kop. Defenders Van Lunteren, Van der Gragt, Van Dongen, Van Es, Dekker, Kerkdijk, Bloodworth, Van der Most. Midfielders Spitse, Van de Donk, Groenen, Kaagman, Roord, Pelova. Forwards Miedema, Van de Sanden, Martens, Beerensteyn, R. Jansen, E. Jansen.

Netherlands boss Sarina Wiegman has decisions to make out wide with Lieke Martens not fully fit and other options misfiring.

Martens won the Golden Ball when the Dutch won Euro 2017 but the winger picked up an injury in the last-16 win over and will be assessed ahead of the game.

Lineth Beerensteyn started against Sweden but failed to grasp her chance, though Shanice van de Sanden was hardly at her best off the bench either.

Possible Netherlands starting XI: Van Veenendaal; Van Dongen, Janssen, Van der Gragt, Van Lunteren; Spitse, Van de Donk, Groenen; Van de Sanden, Miedema, Beerensteyn.

Betting & Match Odds

Match Preview

The United States know that nothing other than a win is acceptable. That is simply the reality of being the world's best team - and it is that high standard that fuels them, matching those ambitions with success more often than not.

No side yet has had an answer to their high-octane, high-pressing game, with co-captain Carli Lloyd - more than 100 goals in almost 300 appearances - generally starting from the bench as a show of their strength in depth.

They rarely feel the need to change their style to accommodate an opponent, but Jill Ellis is wary of what she sees as a typically Dutch side.

“They like the ball and they want to have the ball," she said. We’ve seen that other teams want us to have the ball so they can create more of a transition game.

“They’ll look to play in front of you and around, and they’re excellent in their positioning.

"It’s the 4-3-3 of the Dutch, it’s what they live and breathe. They’ve probably seen it since they were five years old.”

Stopping Rapinoe - or replacement Christen Press - down the left wing will be crucial to the Netherlands' chances but for them, the match is likely to be won or lost in midfield.

New signing Jackie Groenen provided the thrust and the finish to tip them over the line against Sweden in the semis, while Danielle van de Donk's link-up play with Arsenal team-mate and star forward Vivianne Miedema is key.

With their dangerous wingers either unfit or misfiring, Miedema has to be on top form. With three goals in the tournament so far, she will be a threat both from open play and Sherida Spitse's dangerous set pieces.

Boss Sarina Wiegman admits her side are up against it, but doesn't think they will buckle in the face of the likely early onslaught from the U.S..

“We’re the underdog. I’m fine with that,” she said. “They have a lot of confidence, won many tournaments and [have been] at the top level for a long time.

“The chances of us going behind are big. We will need to be very focused and sharp, especially for the first 15 minutes.”