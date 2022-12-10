'Unbelievable!' - Amrabat hails Morocco spirit in World Cup quarter-final win against Portugal

Sofyan Amrabat was in disbelief after his Morocco side beat Portugal 1-0 to progress to the semi-finals of the World Cup on Saturday.

Morocco through to semi-finals

First African side to go so far

Amrabat proud of team's spirit

WHAT HAPPENED? Youssef En-Nesyri's goal in the first half of the quarter-final clash was enough to give Morocco the victory and send them through to the last four, becoming the first African side to do so.

WHAT THEY SAID: Amrabat says his side fully deserved the win, telling BBC Radio 5 Live: "It's really unbelievable, I'm so proud. It's like a dream - unbelievable we're in the semi-final. We deserve this, 1000%. How we fight, how we play, with our heart for our country for the people - it's unbelievable. Our spirit, we have injuries, three defenders came in and how they defend, big respect. Respect everyone, the coach, the team, the staff."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Morocco have emerged as the surprise package at this year's World Cup. They have conceded just one goal in the tournament so far - an own goal in the 2-1 win against Canada - and have also beaten Belgium and Spain on their way to the victory against Portugal.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? En-Nesyri has now scored more World Cup goals than any other Morocco player in their history in the competition. He has scored three goals from just three shots on target.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOROCCO? The Atlas Lions will go on to face either England or France in the semi-final of the tournament.