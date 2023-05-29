Uli Hoeness admits it was a mistake to hire Oliver Kahn as Bayern Munich CEO and reveals 'big disappointment' that goalkeeping icon surrounded himself with 'advisors'

Former Bayern Munich president and club legend Uli Hoeness believes it was a mistake to ever hire Oliver Kahn as CEO following his sacking.

  • Kahn & Salihamidzic sacked in chaotic fashion
  • Bayern clinch Bundesliga the next day
  • Hoeness details difficult chat

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern president Herbert Heiner made the controversial decision to fire both Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic a day before the Bundesliga season's final game. It's a decision Hoeness backed as a board member and Heiner's predecessor as president, and he revealed how the difficult conversation with Kahn went.

WHAT THEY SAID: Hoeness, who was a Bayern striking great in the 1970s, spoke to German media outlet Kicker about dismissing Kahn. He said: “It wasn’t a pleasant conversation.”

Then asked whether it was a mistake to appoint the former goalkeeper, he added: “In retrospect, you have to say so.

“Oliver is a highly intelligent man whom you enjoy to talk to. The big disappointment is that I thought he could do the job on his own because of his personality, but instead he surrounded himself with his advisors. I have great respect for the person, as a player he has done a lot. Even though he did not meet expectations as CEO, my door is for Oliver always open. We need calm, not the total hecticness that has prevailed lately.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Thomas Tuchel's side clinched the Bundesliga title in dramatic circumstances a day after the duo's departures, snatching it from under Borussia Dortmund's noses – but the triumph has been overshadowed by the off-field chaos.

WHAT NEXT? Tuchel has called for more composed long-term planning at the Bavarian club, although many have suggested his own future as manager could be in jeopardy, despite him replacing Julian Nagelsmann just three months ago.

