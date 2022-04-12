UEFA suspend Bodo/Glimt manager Knutsen and Roma coach Santos after Conference League altercation

UEFA have provisionally suspended Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen and Roma goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos after their alleged alteration in the Conference League last week.

Bodo/Glimt earned a 2-1 victory over Roma in the first leg of their quarter-final thanks to a late winner from Hugo Vetlesen, but the contest was overshadowed by a dispute in the tunnel after the final whistle.

Knutsen was accused of attacking Santos by Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini, but Bodo/Glimt claimed that the former Leeds keeper was the provocateur in their subsequent statement to police.

UEFA announce suspensions

UEFA have confirmed suspensions for Knutsen and Santos while beginning a full investigation into the incident.

A statement from European football's main governing body says the pair are facing potential punishment for “conduct which is insulting or otherwise violates the basic rules of decent conduct”.

Both men will definitely miss the second leg of the tie at Stadio Olimpico on April 14 as they wait for UEFA's final ruling.

Bodo/Glimt's response

Bodo/Glimt released their own statement in response to UEFA on Monday night, confirming their intention to appeal.

"We are surprised and shocked by UEFA's decision," the statement reads. "We will appeal, and will work on it throughout the evening. Beyond that, we currently have no comments."

Knutsen has admitted that the whole episode has made him question whether or not to continue his coaching career.

"It is on a level that I have considered whether I should continue with this," he said. "It is so far from my, the club's and Norwegian football's values.

"Such things can make me want to do something completely different. For me, the most important thing is to be able to see myself in the mirror.

"If it's at the expense of it, I have to consider whether it's actually worth it. This game costs a lot."

